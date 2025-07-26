Pools marked legendary midfielder Nicky Featherstone's testimonial with a comprehensive 3-0 win over a Leeds United XI that included stars like Patrick Bamford, Sam Greenwood, Joe Gelhardt and Jonny Howson. Picture by Frank Reid.

Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson was full of praise for Nicky Featherstone after Pools continued their pre-season preparations with a comprehensive 3-0 win over a Leeds United XI.

Saturday's game was all about one man as Pools celebrated the veteran midfielder testimonial. The 36-year-old, who has played 452 games for Pools and is the club's third highest appearance maker of all-time, ranks among one of the most committed servants and composed midfielders ever to have graced Victoria Park. While it hasn't all been plain sailing for Featherstone during his 11 years in the North East - indeed, the midfielder has been written off, scapegoated and even released - he is widely regarded as one of the club's most dedicated players. Since first signing for Pools in 2014, Featherstone has been part of the memorable 'great escape' from relegation in 2015 and was an integral member of the squad that won promotion back to the Football League under Dave Challinor, making 41 appearances in the 2020/21 campaign.

Having been brought to the club by Paul Murray, Featherstone has featured under a staggering 18 different managers, all of whom have shown considerable faith in his leadership, consummate calmness and commitment to Pools. While he might not have been every supporters cup of tea during his long spell in the North East, few would ever be able to question his dedication, desire and passion for Hartlepool United - that, above all, is perhaps what makes him stand out as one of the finest to ever grace the hallowed turf at Victoria Park.

On the pitch, and Pools continued to make strides in the right direction against a Leeds side that included five 17-year-olds as well as the likes of Patrick Bamford, fresh from being told by manager Daniel Farke that he was not in his plans ahead of the Whites' return to the Premier League, Sam Greenwood and Joe Gelhardt, another who looks set to leave Elland Road this summer. Jonny Howson, eight months Featherstone's senior, featured as a second half substitute having left Middlesbrough, where he made 341 appearances, at the beginning of the week.

Pools produced another confident performance to sweep aside Leeds and make it five wins from five in pre-season thanks to second half goals from Jack Hunter, Danny Johnson, who has now scored three in his last three matches, and former Newcastle forward Josh Donaldson, who has impressed on trial this summer. Despite a slow start to their summer business in the wake of various off-field issues, Pools seem to have gone from strength to strength since the appointment of Simon Grayson, who already has four promotions in English football to his name. While there is a sense that Pools are still in need of a new goalkeeper before the season starts on August 9, there is a genuine feeling that Grayson's side have the potential to push for, at least, a play-off place next term.

"It was a really good test for us," Grayson told the official club website.

"When you see the players that they had out in the first half especially, they were always going to test us at the top end of the pitch but I thought, defensively, we did really well.

"We want to win as many matches as we can do, but the biggest thing for me was that, the things that we didn't do well enough last Sunday against Rangers that we've worked extremely hard on the training pitch this week - out of possession stuff, when to press and when not to press - we carried that off to a tee. We got plenty of chances off the back of that, we defended the 18-yard box when we needed to because you don't want to give Patrick Bamford and others like that chances - we didn't allow that to happen. Overall, it was really pleasing and another step towards where we want to be. I was very pleased with the performance.

"It was a brilliant turnout from the supporters (for Nicky Featherstone) - and a good effort from Leeds as well. All the accolades that have been thrown around are fully deserved. It was probably the only time in his career that he's been brought on as a sub and then taken off - that was just to give him the round of applause that he deserves.

"I'm delighted that he's got the recognition he deserves - as I said in midweek, to get a testimonial now is something that people don't often achieve. I'm sure he's counting the money all the way to the bank already!"

