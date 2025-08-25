The Pools boss was full of praise for his side's "togetherness" as they recovered from going behind inside two minutes to secure a hard-fought point against Southend. Picture by Phil Mingo/PPA UK.

Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson hailed his side's "togetherness" after Pools maintained their unbeaten start to the new season following a 1-1 draw with well-fancied Southend on bank holiday Monday.

Monday's game was always going to be an interesting litmus test of where Grayson's new-look Pools side were at. After all, Pools fans have bad memories of the August bank holiday weekend; for the last two years, they'd seen their side forfeit two-goals leads to lose matches late on, while a string of high prolife injuries had derailed initial progress. This season, though, even the most sceptical of supporters would be hard-pressed to dispute that things feel different. While Monday's game was a reminder that Grayson's side, who were second best for large parts, are still a long way from the finished article, in previous years Pools might well have buckled under Southend's first half onslaught. Pools rode their luck at times but were much-improved in the second half and clawed their way back into the contest to secure a hard-fought point against last season's beaten play-off finalists.

Simon Grayson revealed after the game that he'd been toing and froing between fielding a back four or sticking with his tried and tested back three. As it was, he landed on an unhappy compromise; Grayson stuck with the same shape that had seen Pools keep four successive clean sheets, but made changes in personnel as skipper Tom Parkes returned to the heart of the defence, shifting Maxim Kouogun to the right of the three and moving Reiss McNally, who had been enjoying such a strong start to the new season, to an unfamiliar wing-back role. A Pools side who had looked rock solid in the opening weeks of the season struggled to adapt to the tactical tweaks and looked all at sea against a Southend side not renowned for their goalscoring prowess. Pools made the worst possible start and went behind inside two minutes when the returning Parkes skewed a dangerous cross by the threatening Harry Boyes, outstanding all afternoon, into his own net. The visitors switched to a back four after 20 minutes but were fortunate to make it into the break one down, with the impressive Harvey Cartwright making an excellent save to deny Andrew Dallas, who should have scored, from close range while defender Ben Goodliffe headed wide before the break. In an attacking sense, Pools struggled to lay a glove on the hosts in the opening 45 but were almost gifted an equaliser when a mix-up between goalkeeper Collin Andeng-Ndi and Joe Gubbins allowed Jermaine Francis to steal in and square for Alex Reid, whose effort was well-blocked by the sprawling Goodliffe.

Pools made changes at the break, introducing both Luke Charman and Matty Daly, and the second half was a far more even affair. Even so, the visitors had to rely on more heroics by Harvey Cartwright on the hour, with the Hull loanee denying the tireless Charley Kendall, who did everything but score on an afternoon when he caused Pools all sorts of problems, twice in quick succession. Southend's failure to make the most of their chances came back to bite them after 66 minutes when Nathan Sheron's deflected shot wrong-footed Collin Andeng-Ndi and nestled in the bottom corner. With Luke Charman making a real difference after his half time introduction, Pools almost won the game late on when substitute Sam Folarin, making just his second appearance of the campaign, forced a sharp save from Andeng-Ndi. In the end, a point that most Pools fans surely would have taken; room for improvement, perhaps, but a Pools side who are five unbeaten and fourth in the National League table look to be heading in the right direction.

"Southend are a really strong team," Grayson told the official Pools club website.

"They've got a great record so far, they're undefeated and they came into the game having not conceded a goal. They started the game in a really positive manner, and we didn't start like we should have done. We conceded early, which can rock you - and it did, we were under the cosh in the first 10 minutes. You could say credit to them, but I don't think we did enough to stop them putting balls into the box when we've done it really well previously. We responded, we dug in there and I said at half time, 'the one thing we've got in our favour is that it's only 1-0, and no second half is ever the same as the first. Let's go and make sure we win the second half and do something about it.' The second half was a really strong performance.

"I didn't really expect not to get a reaction, I've got a group with a really good, strong mentality. It's alright me thinking that, but it's about putting it into practice in adverse circumstances, conceding for the first time this season. How does that affect you mentally? We showed togetherness and we stood strong. We were lucky it was only 1-0 through some good defending at times and some good saves by Harvey Cartwright, that was a bonus and we knew we could create opportunities in the second half. We had to be better and we were better."