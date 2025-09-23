Manager Simon Grayson could well be forced to shuffle his pack ahead of Tuesday night's trip to rivals Gateshead as he bids to contend with a number of injuries to his squad. Picture by Phil Mingo/PPAUK.

Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson insists his side will make the trip to local rivals Gateshead on Tuesday night in a positive mood despite their disappointing recent run.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Aldershot was the sixth match in a row in which Pools have failed to win - and the fourth time in five games they've drawn a blank in front of goal - as Grayson's side lost more ground in the race for the play-offs. Having made such a positive start to the new season, winning three and drawing one of their opening four matches, Pools are now beginning to show signs of faltering and are just one point better off than they were at this stage last season under controversial former boss Darren Sarll. True, Pools have been a bit unfortunate with injuries of late and Reiss McNally, Tom Parkes and Jermaine Francis are all doubts ahead of the trip to the Gateshead International Stadium in midweek but there are growing concerns about a lack of firepower in front of goal.

Pools fans making the trip on Tuesday night might well be hoping that the Gateshead International Stadium will provide their side with the perfect platform to end their recent barren run. Much like Pools, the Heed have been through the wringer on and off the pitch over the last couple of years and endured a traumatic end to last season followed by a mass exodus of their star players over the summer. Having been banned from taking part in the play-offs at the end of the 2023/24 campaign owing to issues surrounding the ownership of their ground, Gateshead looked well-placed to finish in the top seven again last term after moving to within three points of leaders and eventual champions Barnet following a 4-3 win over Pools on Boxing Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, things soon started to unravel in dramatic fashion as a takeover fronted by former Sunderland striker Victor Anichebe, which was believed to have been within days of completion, dragged on throughout the second half of the season before collapsing altogether at the end of the campaign. With all the swirling uncertainty as well as the loss of a number of important players in January, the Heed soon started to slide down the table and missed out on a place in the play-offs on the final day after failing to beat rivals Southend. Former Pools skipper Carl Magnay resigned from his role as manager while club captain Greg Olley slammed the developments in an explosive interview at the end of the season. The likes of Olley, who made more than 200 appearances for the Heed, Luke Hannant, Brandon Haunstrup, Ben Worman and Regan Booty all left the club over the summer, while a reduced budget meant many onlookers backed the Heed to be in a relegation battle this season.

So far at least, it hasn't quite turned out like that and Gateshead come into Tuesday's game in 15th and just three points behind Pools. Having appointed former Blyth Spartans and Darlington boss Alun Armstrong as their new manager, the Heed set about on a complete rebuild of their squad, welcoming former Pools full-back David Ferguson, National League title winner Harry Chapman, as well as experienced frontman Dom Telford to the Gateshead International Stadium. Despite having been thumped by Southend on the opening day, Armstrong's side have picked up some decent results, beating both Eastleigh and Yeovil away from home, and look set to be more competitive than some might have expected this season.

Pools fans know all about how difficult a place the Gateshead International Stadium can be to visit. Pools were thrashed 7-1 in March 2023 under Kevin Phillips, the club's worst defeat in almost 30 years, and fared little better last season, shipping four goals on Boxing Day. Yet in spite of some bad memories, the current Gateshead side are almost unrecognisable from the team that thumped Pools in back-to-back campaigns, with captain Kenton Richardson, versatile defender Joe Grayson, the son of Pools boss Simon, and attacker Kain Adom the only senior players who featured to have remained at the club over the summer.

"We'll see who's available, we'll see who's going to be part of the walking wounded that we've got," Grayson told the official Pools club website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Do we go and get anybody in on loan? That's still an option for us. We've got to take a lot of positives from this, people from the outside will see that we've lost the game to Aldershot 1-0 - no disrespect to Aldershot, by the way - but if you were inside the ground, even if you're an Aldershot fan, you've seen the level of performance from us today. The Aldershot fans will be going, 'how have Hartlepool not got anything out of that game?' and that's what we've got to draw the positives from. Sometimes getting back on the horse quickly as we'll have the chance to do on Tuesday night is the best thing to do."