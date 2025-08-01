Experienced goalkeeper Adam Smith, the club's only available option in-between the sticks, produced a number of eye-catching saves last season but also made a string of high profile errors towards the end of the campaign. Picture by Frank Reid.

Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson insists his side won't be rushed into making a decision on a new goalkeeper.

Pools have been on the hunt for a new recruit in-between the sticks all summer following the departures of Joel Dixon and Josh Mazfari, who left in controversial circumstances at the end of last season.

As it stands, Adam Smith, who is also the club's goalkeeping coach, is Grayson's only available option in-between the sticks; the 32-year-old made 31 appearances for Pools last season and, while he produced a number of eye-catching saves, made several glaring errors towards the end of the campaign.

Pools have taken a look at several different goalkeepers on trial this summer, including Sunderland's Adam Richardson and former Leeds goalkeeper Will Brook. Archie Mair, who was released by Norwich at the end of last season and has spent time out on loan at the likes of King's Lynn, Notts County, where he saved two penalties in the play-off final as the Magpies won promotion back to the Football League, Gateshead and Morecambe, played the first 62 minutes of Wednesday's 1-1 draw with a Middlesbrough XI.

"We're open to watching different types of goalkeepers," Grayson told The Red Radio.

"We saw a different one tonight (Wednesday), he's got good quality.

"We'll make a decision. We aren't going to do things for the sake of it, we'll decide when is the right time for something to drop."