Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson insists that Saturday's disappointing defeat to National League North side South Shields has not changed his plans ahead of the new campaign.

Pools, who had won five and drawn one of their opening six pre-season matches, had been targeting an unbeaten summer when South Shields, who themselves are under new management following the appointment of Ian Watson in May, visited Victoria Park on Saturday. Having impressed fans in recent weeks, Pools produced their worst performance of what has been a generally really positive pre-season campaign and were beaten 2-0 thanks to a brace from the prolific Paul Blackett. While supporters would always be well advised to take results - both good and bad - in pre-season with a pinch of salt, it was perhaps the manner of the performance that represents something of a cause for concern. Other than in the opening five minutes when Alex Reid, who returned to the side having missed the midweek draw with a Middlesbrough XI through injury, was denied by a well-timed intervention by former Gateshead full-back Robbie Tinkler, the hosts rarely threatened Jasper Sheik's goal. At the other end, Pools were far too easily dissected for both of Blackett's goals; the fact that the 27-year-old, who scored 22 times in 41 National League North games last season, was so clearly the visitors biggest threat made the time and space he was allowed even more frustrating.

True, there were some extenuating circumstances, not least the fact that Grayson named a somewhat experimental XI that included teenage full-backs Campbell Darcy and Louis Stephenson, while the likes of Jay Benn, Reiss McNally, Besart Topalloj, Nathan Sheron and Jamie Miley, who are all expected to start Saturday's season opener against Yeovil, were left on the bench. While Grayson might reasonably claim to have been protecting some of the players who were already shoo-ins to be in the team when Pools travel to Yeovil, his recent emphasis on creating a winning mentality left some supporters questioning why the new boss chose the week before the big kick-off to tinker with his tactics and team selection.

Nonetheless, while Saturday's defeat might have taken some of the sheen off the pre-season campaign, it should not detract too much from the fact that, against the odds, it's been a hugely positive summer for Pools. After all, it wasn't too long ago that fans were fearing for the future of their club after chairman and owner Raj Singh's unexpected resignation plunged Pools into a perilous position; the fact that long-suffering supporters are daring to dream about their side's promotion prospects once again is a sign of how much things have improved in a relatively short space of time. With off-field issues, for now at least, seeming to have abated following Singh's return to his former role as chairman, Pools have enjoyed a productive summer and have welcomed 11 summer signings. While Pools will have to cope without Mani Dieseruvwe, who scored 43 goals in 89 games during two prolific seasons at Victoria Park, and Joe Grey, the arrivals of the likes of Alex Reid, who bagged 17 goals in 32 games for Wealdstone last season, Danny Johnson, a proven goalscorer in the Football League, Jermaine Francis, Jay Benn and Reiss McNally means there's a real sense that the current crop is at least as strong - and, by most estimates, stronger - than the squad that finished last season under Anthony Limbrick.

"Every game's been a learning curve for us," Grayson told The Red Radio.

"I'm learning about the players, I'm learning about opposition, different systems - it's a learning curve for myself and the rest of the staff as well. Today (Saturday), regardless of the result, it doesn't change what pre-season is all about - getting minutes into players' legs, understanding their roles and responsibilities, problem solving when you're struggling in a game.

"It (Saturday) was another good workout. I knew this was going to be a really tough game for us because of the way that Busted (Ian Watson) and Mags (Carl Magnay) play. We changed a few things around, it was another learning experience for us. Overall, I would say I'm really pleased with how pre-season has gone - recruitment, the work that the players have done, the fitness levels, and everything else that you require in pre-season."