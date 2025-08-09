The Pools boss was pleased with his side's hard work, endeavour and defensive organisation following Saturday's opening day draw with Yeovil. Picture by Phil Mingo/PPAUK.

Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson was satisfied with a point after Pools kicked off their new National League campaign with a goalless draw against Yeovil Town.

While it might not have been the start Pools fans who made the long journey to Somerset had been dreaming of, it was at least something to build on following a battling performance.

Pools were well-organised, looked generally solid defensively and dominated large parts of the first half, but their failure to make the most of their control of the contest before the break allowed the Glovers back into the game in the second period.

On a day that saw Mani Dieseruvwe, who scored 43 goals in 89 appearances at Victoria Park, mark his Rochdale debut with a brace, Pools were not the most threatening in the final third and neither Alex Reid nor Danny Johnson managed to get past Jed Ward, although the Bristol Rovers loanee, who signed for Yeovil on Sunday, saved from them both in the second half. Reid headed wide of the post from Jay Benn's cross in the first half and had another effort flash past the woodwork moments before the break, while Johnson passed up a presentable opportunity in the second half, but Pools failed to turn control of the game into clear-cut chances and were on the back foot for much of the closing stages.

Having struggled in the first half, Yeovil were much-improved after the break and both James Daly and Charlie Cooper forced fine saves from Hull City loanee Harvey Cartwright, who enjoyed an impressive debut despite a couple of nervous moments as the second half wore on. The 23-year-old, who made 32 appearances during a loan spell at Grimsby in the 2023/24 campaign, was almost caught out by Byron Pendleton's deep cross and spilled one of Yeovil's many long throws but impressed in the final quarter of an hour, demonstrating the courage of his convictions to come and claim a number of balls into the Pools box.

In the end, a point for both sides was probably about fair. While Pools will take some positives from an opening day clean sheet as well as a number of impressive individual performances - with wing-backs Jay Benn and Besart Topalloj catching the eye - there is clearly plenty of work to do for Simon Grayson's side. Pools will need to be more purposeful with their passing and more incisive with their finishing if they're serious about pushing for promotion; all in all, it was a mixed bag in Somerset.

"I think it was a typical first day of the season game," Grayson told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"There was a little bit of apprehension from both teams, a few nerves as well. I thought, overall, we defended well as a group, the shape was good and we limited Yeovil to a few opportunities; they were strong on set-pieces, and we defended that well. Overall, I think we can still do better in possession and create more chances; saying that, we created one or two half-decent chances which, on another day, we maybe take and win the game. Overall, I'm pleased with the endeavour, the work rate and a clean sheet on the road, which is never easy. As we found out yesterday, it was a long trip for us all."