Vadaine Oliver's late goal wasn't enough as Pools were beaten by rivals York on Saturday - but manager Simon Grayson was proud of his side's performance. Picture by Adam Cook/The Corner Photography.

Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson was proud of his side's "effort, desire and hunger" as Pools were beaten 2-1 by rivals York on Saturday.

Familiar failings once again plagued Pools despite an improved performance as they fell to a second successive defeat. Certainly, there were some positive signs from a blustery afternoon at Victoria Park, not least a superb debut from goalkeeper George Evans, who signed on loan from Millwall on Friday following an injury to Harvey Cartwright and made a string of impressive saves as well as a lively performance from Michael Dacosta Gonzalez, who was handed his first start in Pools colours. Yet, for all the likes of Luke Charman and Dacosta Gonzalez forced saves from York's Harrison Male, Pools were once again lacking much in the way of attacking intent and creative spark and it wasn't until Vadaine Oliver's introduction that the hosts had any sort of presence up front. True, Pools are having to deal with a string of injuries to key players, with the likes of Reiss McNally and Alex Reid once again absent at the weekend, while Cameron John, so impressive so far this season, was ineligible to play against his parent club, but there are increasing concerns that a season that promised so much could be set to fizzle out. Indeed, Pools have now won just four of their 14 National League matches so far this term, three of which came in the opening four weeks of the campaign, and are losing ground on the play-off places at an alarming rate. It's little wonder, then, that positive signs simply aren't enough for frustrated Pools fans, with a lack of goals - Grayson's side have found the net 13 times in 14 matches this term, making them the division's second lowest scorers - leading some supporters to fear this season could be set to become another write off.

Saturday's game between two rivals who were both in need of a win following defeats in the week didn't have much of the edge or needle that these sorts of clashes often have. For the most part, Pools were content to sit off their visitors, who dominated the ball but didn't manage to do too much with it in the opening exchanges. However, the home side's pragmatic start to the game turned into a passive one and it was down to Evans, who overcame a nervous first few minutes to produce an outstanding performance on his Pools debut, to make a number of fine saves to deny the likes of Joe Grey, returning to Victoria Park for the first time since his summer departure, and Greg Olley, who was starting a game for the first time in almost 14 months having recovered from a broken leg sustained at the beginning of last term. Yet it soon started to feel as though it was a matter of when rather than if the Minstermen took the lead and it fell to attacker Alex Newby, who impressed at Altrincham last season, after 25 minutes following a chaotic passage of play that saw Joe Felix's initial effort blocked before Ollie Pearce failed to make contact on the rebound. Pools had thought they might have cleared Newby's effort off the line, but the referee was in no doubt and the visitors were good value for their lead. York should have doubled their advantage three minutes later when the normally prolific Pearce blazed over from the penalty spot, while Maxim Kouogun spurned a good chance right before the break for the home side. With Pools still in the game, there was understandable frustration from sections of the home fans following their side's generally tepid second half showing, with Grayson turning to Nathan Ferguson, a defensive-minded midfielder, before striker Danny Johnson from the bench as the hosts struggled to create a clear-cut chance. The visitors thought they'd made sure of the three points when substitute Ben Brookes scored his first York goal just two minutes after his introduction, only for Vadaine Oliver to pull one back in the 88th minute. Pools pressed forward in search of an equaliser but the home side had left it too late and were condemned to another defeat as the pressure begins to mount on Grayson.

"We played against a really good team," the Pools boss told The Red Radio.

"We know what they can do, they're one of the favourites for the division. I thought we got a lot of aspects of things that we'd worked on right, we pressed high and we got after them early on in the game. Once they had the ball, we wanted to make sure that we dropped and made it difficult but we still looked a big threat going forward at times. Jermaine (Francis), Luke (Charman) and Michael (Dacosta Gonzalez), who made his first start, looked like they could cause them problems. The goal was a disappointing goal because Jamie Miley's kicked the ball out of play deliberately because it was flat. Someone hasn't relayed the message, the referee or whatever, and they've thrown it into play, 30 seconds later they've scored. It's all ifs, buts and maybes and stuff, but that didn't give us the opportunity to get the first goal. We kept going, I don't think I can fault the players for their effort, desire and hunger. All that was missing at times was just working their goalkeeper a little bit more when we did get the opportunities; we worked him with shots, but we weren't making him have to make top, top saves. It's a defeat, but if you lose in a certain manner sometimes you're not as disappointed as when you lose in a different manner. That's my view."