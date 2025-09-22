Reiss McNally, one of the outstanding performers in the opening weeks of the season, missed Saturday's defeat at Aldershot and is understood to have undergone a scan to determine the extent of a hamstring injury. Picture by Adam Cook/The Corner Photography.

Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson has been discussing injuries to Reiss McNally, Tom Parkes and Jermaine Francis.

It's been a frustrating few weeks for Pools, who are now without a win in six matches following Saturday's disappointing 1-0 defeat at Aldershot Town. Despite creating a number of chances, Pools were denied at least a point by some lacklustre finishing as well as an impressive goalkeeping display by Marcus Dewhurst, who produced a man of the match performance in Hampshire. Pools, who have fallen out of the play-off places, are now under pressure to regroup ahead of Tuesday night's trip to local rivals Gateshead, a notoriously unhappy hunting ground; indeed, Pools have lost both of their last two visits to the Gateshead International Stadium, conceding 12 goals in the process.

Pools could well be without a number of their most important players for the midweek fixture after Reiss McNally, so impressive so far this season, was ruled out ahead of the trip to Aldershot while both Tom Parkes and Jermaine Francis hobbled off at the Recreation Ground. Jay Benn, still recovering from a hamstring injury sustained during last month's win over Altrincham, started Saturday's game on the bench as Pools continue to manage his minutes.

Pools certainly looked like they missed McNally's athleticism at the weekend as an Aldershot side who are the National League's leading scorers caused them plenty of problems. Pools, who switched to a flat back four in Hampshire, looked stretched for large parts of the first half and struggled to contend with the home side's marauding wing-backs as well as the skill and guile of Josh Barrett, who took up a number of threatening positions in the pocket. McNally, who signed from National League North side Kidderminster over the summer, has made an impressive start to his Pools career and had started all of his new side's first nine games prior to being ruled out ahead of the weekend. The 25-year-old, who has drawn plaudits from Pools fans thanks to his speed, power and composure, trudged off deep into added time during the draw with Brackley and is understood to have had a scan on a hamstring injury in the week, although Simon Grayson is yet to put a timescale on his return. Skipper Tom Parkes, meanwhile, who has endured a frustrating start to the season and has found himself out of favour despite being named club captain over the summer, looked to be struggling towards the end of the first half on his return to the side on Saturday and was replaced at the break by Jermaine Francis.

Francis, who had himself been left on the bench while he nursed a minor complaint, then had to be replaced seven minutes from time and there are now fears the influential attacker could be set for a spell on the sidelines. Whatever the case, Grayson looks like he could have a number of nervous waits and selection headaches ahead of Tuesday's trip to Gateshead as Pools bid to put an end to their miserable recent run.

"Jermaine was struggling going into the game anyway," he told the official Pools club website.

"Jay Benn was another one that we wanted to protect given that he's just come back from a hamstring injury as well. We were without Reiss McNally as well today, and then Tom Parkes went off injured, and then Jermaine went off injured after coming on. It just seems like we are picking up a few injuries at this moment in time; some are muscle injuries, some are knocks. That's just part and parcel of football, I thought the way that we adapted to people coming off and going on was good, we did it really well. I was pleased with a lot of the performances of some of the players who have not really started too many games like Brad Walker, I thought he played really well on the ball, he did what I wanted him to do and dictated the play; that's why we created a lot of chances. The injury situation is frustrating and we'll assess everybody on the way back and on Monday morning and we'll go again on Tuesday."

