Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson admits Pools are sweating on the fitness of a number of players ahead of this weekend's visit of Tamworth.

Having ended a run of six games without a win by beating rivals Gateshead on Tuesday, Pools are looking to build up some momentum ahead of a challenging week that sees them travel to Carlisle, always a game with a bit of an edge, before entertaining big spending York. With that in mind, Saturday's visit of a Lambs side who have had a strong start to the season and will arrive at Victoria Park level on points with Pools feels significant; three points could well see Pools climb back into the play-off places, whereas defeat would risk them losing ground in the race for the top seven.

Whatever the case, Pools will likely have to do without influential defender Reiss McNally. The 25-year-old, who signed from National League North side Kidderminster in the summer, started all of the first nine games of the season and impressed Pools fans with his athleticism, strength and composure but trudged off in added time during the goalless draw with Brackley. Having missed the trips to Aldershot and Gateshead, the defender has seen a specialist about a hamstring injury amid fears he could well be set for a long spell on the sidelines. If that's the case, then Pools could well find themselves a little light at centre-half, with skipper Tom Parkes also struggling for fitness having been forced off at half time during the defeat to Aldershot. Elsewhere, both Jay Benn and Jermaine Francis have been in and out of the side in recent weeks and Simon Grayson has been keen to manage their minutes.

"The players have been in, some have trained, some have got their recovery sessions into them," Grayson told the official Pools club website.

"Physically, it was a tough game on Tuesday but obviously a very satisfying one. Spirits hadn't been too down anyway over the last few weeks, we've tried to keep momentum and that belief that what we're doing is the right process. You can sense that there's a bit of a spring in their step after that much-needed win has come our way on Tuesday night.

"Look, we had a few knocks going into the game, we got a few in the game. Again, we'll assess people, we've had people out of the team because of injury. We've been tested numbers-wise but that's just part and parcel of a long season and hopefully we can recover quickly and get ready for another tough game at the weekend."