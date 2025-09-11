Popular winger Jermaine Francis missed last weekend's defeat to Forest Green Rovers but is expected to be back in contention ahead of Saturday's visit of newly-promoted Brackley Town. Picture by Adam Cook/The Corner Photography.

Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson has revealed that Jermaine Francis is back in training and should be fit enough to feature ahead of this weekend's visit of newly-promoted Brackley Town.

The 23-year-old, who has enjoyed an impressive start to life at Victoria Park, missed Saturday's trip to league leaders Forest Green Rovers as Pools tasted defeat for the first time this term. Francis, who has operated in attack or as a makeshift wing-back so far this season, has scored once in seven matches and has been among the outstanding performers for Pools, catching the eye thanks to his pace, trickery and versatility.

Francis signed for Pools in July having left National League champions Barnet, where he made just five substitute appearances. The Grenadian international, primarily a winger but comfortable in a number of different positions, spent most of last season on loan at Braintree, scoring eight goals in 30 games, including against Pools, as he helped the Iron beat the drop.

The forward's creative spark and attacking flair were missed in Gloucestershire as Pools drew a blank for the second time in three games, falling to their first defeat of the season. While it has nonetheless been a strong start for Simon Grayson's side, who are in the play-off places having won three and drawn four of their opening eight games, a lack of goals is beginning to represent a bit of a concern among Pools fans. Pools have scored just nine times in their opening eight matches, making them the second lowest scorers in the top half of the National League; Mani Dieseruvwe, who left Victoria Park this summer after two prolific campaigns, has scored seven times in his first seven outings for Rochdale. Without Francis, Pools are at risk of lacking a link between the midfield and the front two, meaning his return ahead of this weekend's visit of a Brackley side who were crowned National League North champions last term represents a big boost.

"No, no, Jermaine's been back training on Tuesday and Wednesday, so he'll be available for the weekend," Grayson told The Red Radio.

As for the rest of the Pools squad, Grayson is hoping to have a clean bill of health as his side look to end a run of four games without a win. That means Jay Benn, who got through an hour on his return to the side against Forest Green, should be set to continue at right-wing-back.

He said: "I think so, off the top of my head (everyone else is fit).

"We've got a group of players that, even last weekend, went out and played when maybe they wouldn't have played on other games because we've had the turnaround from the Wednesday and we had a few knocks. At the moment, we've come through that time and - touch wood - nothing comes up between now and Saturday and we have everybody available."