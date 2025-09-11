The Pools boss has been discussing the possibility of new signings as his side look to strengthen over the coming weeks. Picture by Phil Mingo/PPAUK.

Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson admits his side have "not really" made much progress when it comes to transfers this week but insists that "positive discussions" have been ongoing.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday, the Pools boss said he was "pretty sure" his side would welcome new faces this week after falling to their first defeat of the season against league leaders Forest Green Rovers. While it's been a positive start to the new campaign for Pools, with Grayson's side in the play-off places after winning three, drawing four and losing just one of their first eight games, they'll head into Saturday's visit of newly-promoted Brackley winless in their last four matches. Although Pools have been rock solid at the back, keeping five clean sheets already this term, goals have proven harder to come by. Having lost both Mani Dieseruvwe, who was crowned the National League's player of the month for August after scoring seven goals in his first seven games for Rochdale, and Joe Grey over the summer, Pools moved to strengthen their front line with the additions of Alex Reid, scorer of 17 goals in 32 appearances for Wealdstone last term, and Danny Johnson. Although Reid, who has managed three goals in his first eight outings for Pools, has made a reasonable start to life at Victoria Park, Johnson has struggled and lost his place in the side to Luke Charman last week. So far, Pools have scored just nine goals in their first eight National League matches and Grayson's side will need to improve on that record if they're to maintain a play-off challenge as the campaign progresses.

Pools have been hoping that the closure of the Football League transfer window would create a number of new opportunities for them when it comes to recruitment. With a route to the Football League now closed until the window reopens in January, players who have been left without a club have no choice but to turn their attention to the non-league pyramid. That, theoretically at least, means Pools might be able to attract players with Football League pedigree to Victoria Park over the coming weeks. However, despite his initial optimism, Grayson admits fans might have to be patient before welcoming new faces through the door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"No, not really," he told The Red Radio when asked if Pools were any closer to landing any of their transfer targets.

"We have been working hard on a few situations, there are things going on in the background. Whether the club can get them done before the weekend, we'll have to wait and see. There have been some really positive discussions, both with some players but also behind the scenes between me, Joe Monks and the owner. We've done a lot of work. Would it surprise me if we got anybody in? No. Would it surprise me if we didn't? No as well. That's how football can be, but we're not far away from possibly doing stuff."

As to whether potential new recruits would be permanent deals or loan moves, Grayson revealed it could be "a mixture" of both.

He said: "It might be a mixture, to be fair.

"Again, it depends on how they all go. Whatever drops - we're in the process of speaking about the odd loan but also the odd permanent deal as well, so we'll just have to wait and see."