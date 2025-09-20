The Pools boss felt his side deserved at least a point after their ongoing struggles in front of goal cost them once again during Saturday's disappointing defeat at the hands of Aldershot. Picture by Phil Mingo/PPAUK.

Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson said Saturday was "a day of frustration" after his side's winless run extended to six games following a 1-0 defeat at Aldershot Town.

While Pools produced a much-improved showing from last week's goalless draw with newly-promoted Brackley, which Grayson slammed as "the poorest performance we've had since I've been here", they once again drew a blank in front of goal on a disappointing afternoon in Hampshire. A lack of goals is beginning to become a big concern and Pools have now failed to score in four of their last five matches. True, Pools created chances at the Recreation Ground and the likes of Alex Reid, Matty Daly, Luke Charman and Besart Topalloj all went close, while Shots goalkeeper Marcus Dewhurst made a number of fine saves, but the visitors once again lacked cutting edge and clinicality. Whereas last term Pools struggled at the back but were able to turn to Mani Dieseruvwe, who scored 43 times in 89 games during a prolific stint at Victoria Park, Joe Grey, Anthony Mancini and Reyes Cleary, there has been a distinct lack of goal threat so far this season. While most fans would still back Alex Reid, now without a goal in six games, to come good following his impressive campaign for Wealdstone last term, Danny Johnson has found things tough going and is yet to open his Pools account. Concerningly, there seems to be a lack of creative spark throughout the team and Reid was an isolated figure for large parts of the contest in Hampshire.

In a bid to arrest his side's recent slump, Grayson reverted back to a flat back four ahead of the trip to a Shots side who are the National League's leading scorers - indeed, Tommy Widdrington's team have found the net 14 times more than Pools this term - but also came into the game with one of the division's leakiest defences. With the versatile Nathan Sheron moving to right-back, Brad Walker was handed his second start of the season alongside the returning Jamie Miley, a surprise omission from the XI for the visit of Brackley, in the engine room. Yet, despite their recent struggles in front of goal, there was no room in the side for Jermaine Francis, one of the most impressive performers so far this season, Danny Johnson or new man Vadaine Oliver, signed earlier this week to give Pools a different option in attack. With Besart Topalloj, a wing-back by trade, lining up on the flank and Matty Daly, still to really get going since returning to Victoria Park over the summer, starting in-behind Alex Reid, Pools lacked a bit of threat and purpose in Hampshire.

Still, it was an entertaining game that Pools might well have collected at least a point from had they taken their chances. In a contest that ebbed and flowed throughout, the Shots poured bodies forward at every available opportunity and threatened through the likes of the mercurial Josh Barrett and marauding full-backs Ryan Hill and Archy Taylor. Indeed, it was the hosts who were the better side in the opening exchanges and Pools could have few complaints when midfielder Cameron Hargreaves' strike deflected off the boot of Nathan Sheron, over the head of Harvey Cartwright and into the top corner to give Aldershot the lead after 20 minutes. Pools, not for the first time, were caught napping as the Shots took a short-corner and were punished for their slow start at the Recreation Ground.

To their credit, the visitors improved after going behind and probably should have drawn level on the stroke of half time when Archy Taylor, otherwise almost faultless, misdirected a header into the path of Alex Reid. Reid should have been bearing down on goal but was let down by his first touch and looked to get the ball caught under his feet as the Shots raced back to put him under pressure. In the end, the frontman's tame effort was comfortable for Marcus Dewhurst.

Although Aldershot continued to pose a threat of their own, Pools were the better side in the second half and will feel unfortunate to have made the long journey back to the North East empty handed. Reid again looked destined to draw his side level on the hour when he rounded Dewhurst, only for the Shots stopper to claw the ball off his toes just as he seemed certain to roll it into an empty net. Other than that, a determined Luke Charman did all he could to haul his side back into the contest but Pools fans were left questioning why it took Simon Grayson so long to make attacking changes, with Danny Johnson not introduced until the final quarter of an hour and Vadaine Oliver replacing Reid, who shook his head as he took his place in the dugout, with five minutes of normal time remaining. What it all means is that Pools, who dropped one place to ninth and are now two points outside the play-offs, are under big pressure to pick up a result against rivals Gateshead on Tuesday night.

"It was a day of frustration," Grayson told the official Pools club website.

"Last week was a day of frustration, but that was more in terms of the things we didn't do. Last week we were poor out of possession and in possession; today, I'm frustrated because we've not got something out of a game when we thoroughly deserved to. For 20 minutes, it was an even game where we attacked, they attacked and they got the break with a deflected shot; that sometimes happens. After that, we dominated the ball, we passed it well, we got into pockets and areas. We created a host of chances, we just didn't do the one thing that is the hardest thing to do in football, and that's putting the ball into the back of the net. We've got strikers that score regular goals that have been unfortunate that they've not scored today. We've maybe not worked the goalkeeper enough sometimes but, when we did work him, he made some really good saves. We dominated, especially in the second half, it was just one-way traffic where we passed it, asked questions of them, we just couldn't do that elusive thing that's called putting the ball in the back of the net, and that's why it's frustrating today."