By Robbie Stelling
Published 30th Jul 2025, 22:32 BST
The Pools boss hailed Wednesday's 1-1 draw with a Middlesbrough XI as a "really good test". Picture by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images.
Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson hailed Wednesday's 1-1 draw with a Middlesbrough XI in front of a bumper crowd of 4,151 as a "really good test" for his side.

Pools were bidding for a sixth successive pre-season win and looked in good shape when in-form frontman Danny Johnson scored his fourth goal in as many games after 59 minutes. However, a spirited Boro side that was generally youthful but also boasted a smattering of experience thanks to the likes of Dan Barlaser, who made 26 appearances last season, and Marcus Forss, who has scored 18 goals in 90 games at The Riverside, struck back 17 minutes from time through teenage forward Sonny Finch. While Pools were unable to preserve their 100 per cent record this summer, there were plenty of positives for the hosts ahead of their final pre-season game on Saturday against National League North side South Shields.

"It was a good test for us, in different ways," Grayson told The Red Radio.

"Playing in front of more than 4,000 fans here tonight, it was a good game under the lights against a team that has got some good, experienced first team players in it as well as some talented younger players who had pace and some good quality. Also, we were up against a system - 3-4-3 - that we've not come across all pre-season, so there's different ways that you have to deal with things in possession, out of possession. It was a really good test, but I was really pleased with how we came through it."

