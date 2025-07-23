Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson has been reflecting on his relationship with chairman and owner Raj Singh.

Singh has had his fair share of critics during his seven years at the helm of Pools, not least at the end of last season when his sudden decision to resign from his role as chairman in March with a view to selling up thrust the club into chaos. However, having returned to his former role following a vote among season ticket holders in May Singh appears to have put his hand in his pocket to back Grayson, with Pools welcoming nine new signings.

When such a high turnover of players is required, it can at times be tempting to prioritise quantity or quality - and that must have been especially difficult to guard against this summer, given that Pools lost ground on most of their National League rivals in the weeks after the end of last season as the takeover debacle dragged on. In what looks like being an impressive feat of recruitment, Pools have strengthened all over the pitch - although a new goalkeeper is still required - and appear to have a squad genuinely capable of challenging for promotion next season.

"He (Singh) made it clear that he would back me if I came to the football club, and he's kept his word to be fair," Grayson told The Red Radio.

"I wouldn't have come if I wasn't given assurances that we were going to invest in some good players to get into the play-offs. People can sometimes talk about what they might do and this, that and the other but he's gone out and backed me with the nine players, who are all of a good standard. These nine that we've signed are not under-21 players that have never kicked a ball in the EFL or the National League, these are all players that have played at a good level. Full credit to him (Singh).

"There are still going to be certain people out there that are probably going to criticise him for whatever, but that's part of the world I suppose, everybody's entitled to their own opinion. At the moment I can't say anything bad about him; he's attracted me to the club and he's backed me up with the decisions that I wanted. Hopefully that will continue."