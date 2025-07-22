Whisper it quietly, but Hartlepool United are beginning to look like a team capable of challenging for promotion.

True, it feels like Pools fans start to get excited about their side's promotion prospects at around this time pretty much every year and, more often than not, it all ends in tears. It's also true that, despite that, supporters tend to think that next season will be different. Could this year actually be the year that comes true?

Certainly, it would be no more than long-suffering Pools supporters deserve. Fans have been subjected to some difficult and dispiriting times in recent years, both on and off the pitch. Last season was another long, hard and underwhelming slog, while the end of the campaign and beginning of the summer were overshadowed by potentially ruinous off-field issues. It says a lot when a leaked video showing two senior players involved in a training ground bust-up that spread like wildfire on social media struggles even to make it into the top 10 most dramatic moments of the campaign.

The Darren Sarll era - which divided opinion even before it had really begun, given the controversial nature of former manager Kevin Phillips' departure - was one of the most tumultuous reigns in the club's recent history. In just 15 games, the straight-talking Sarll managed to establish himself as one of the most divisive figures ever to sit in the Victoria Park dugout; Pools received four red cards in their opening 10 games and failed to score in almost seven hours of football at home, while Sarll alienated supporters with a series of ill-advised comments in the press. The calming hand of veteran Lennie Lawrence steadied the ship somewhat, although the futures of Mani Dieseruvwe and Joe Grey were never far from the minds of fans, while the likeable Anthony Limbrick's tenure was overshadowed by off-field issues that, at one stage, looked set to push Pools to the brink of extinction.

It's been a difficult few years for Hartlepool United, but could the 2025/26 campaign be the season when things change for the better at Victoria Park? Picture by Frank Reid.

Although there were some fans who might have liked to see Pools stick with Limbrick - certainly, most felt he was harshly treated in light of the very public nature of the club's search for his successor, even while he remained in post - supporters seem to be, as much as it is possible at Victoria Park, united in approval at the appointment of Simon Grayson. Despite some initial scepticism centered largely on the fact that Grayson had spent most of the last four years working in India and Nepal, as well as the fact that he has never before managed in the notoriously challenging National League, the experienced boss has wasted little time in winning fans over. While Pools have chopped and changed, for the most part, between relative managerial rookies eager to make their names but with limited experience, and veterans eager for one last hurrah, Grayson represents a refreshing middle ground. The 55-year-old has nothing left to prove having led Blackpool, Leeds, Huddersfield and Preston to promotion in the past, yet at the same time he still has enough of his career ahead of him that his determination to succeed seems to be as strong as ever.

Both on and off the pitch, Grayson has made a positive start to life at Victoria Park. Almost from the moment of his arrival, he's shown a preparedness to meet the off-field issues, which now at long last appear to be subsiding, head-on without getting bogged down in them. Rather than dancing around any issues, Grayson has addressed them and moved on; in a way, that appears to have compelled many Pools fans to do the same. On the pitch, Pools have won all of their first four pre-season matches, while Grayson looks well on the way to establishing a healthy mixture between pragmatic football and purposeful attacking play.

It might sound like a remarkable thing to say given that Pools have lost Mani Dieseruvwe, who scored 43 goals in 89 games, Joe Grey and Reyes Cleary this summer, but the squad looks to be stronger and more well-rounded than the one that finished the previous campaign. Despite losing ground on many of their National League rivals at the beginning of the summer, Pools have made nine impressive signings, strengthening all over the pitch. Five new defensive additions - Reiss McNally, Jay Benn, Maxim Kouogun, Cameron John and Besart Topalloj - have given Pools the flexibility to line up with either a back three or a flat back four, while the arrival of Brad Walker will provide Nathan Sheron and Jamie Miley with more competition in the engine room. At the top end of the pitch, the additions of Danny Johnson, Jermaine Francis and Alex Reid, who scored 17 goals in 32 games for Wealdstone last season and was a man in demand over the summer, looks to have turned Pools from a potentially blunt instrument into a team packed full of firepower.

Like so many of the managers before him, Grayson will need a fast start when the new season rolls around in less than three weeks time. It might sound like an obvious thing to say, but it's perhaps more true at somewhere like Victoria Park, where long-running divisions between the terraces and the boardroom threaten to resurface whenever Pools endure a poor run of results. Managers simply do not get the luxury of time and patience in the North East - and the fact that fans, who have been generally starved of success over the last decade or so, won't wait long before making their mind up on the latest incumbent plays a big role in that. Lose the fans, and the dressing room will follow; when that happens, the owner's proverbial axe will inevitably fall.

Looking at the fixtures, Pools appear to have a genuine chance of making a really positive start to the new campaign. While a long trip to Yeovil, who are under new ownership, for the second year in a row might not have been anyone's first choice on the opening day, Pools start the season with a run of winnable home games, taking on Braintree, who were 17th last term, Woking, 15th, and newly promoted Boreham Wood. Pools face a daunting start to October, travelling to relegated Carlisle before entertaining title favourites York, but will hope to be in and amongst it by then. If that is indeed the case, then the fans will be right behind their side and Pools will have the power to shock pretty much anyone.

With a handful of exceptions, the National League looks to be wide open ahead of the 2025/26 campaign. While York, who finished second with 96 points last season and have made a whole host of impressive summer additions, welcoming former National League winners Ollie Banks and Ash Palmer, Altrincham's Alex Newby, who scored 15 goals and provided 15 assists for the Robins last term, Mansfield's Hiram Boateng, Oldham's Mark Kitching, fresh from helping Oldham win promotion back to the Football League, Gateshead captain Greg Olley and, of course, Joe Grey. Relegated Carlisle, who wasted little time in luring Regan Linney, who scored 24 goals in 43 games for Altrincham last season, to Brunton Park are expected to be strong but could take time to adapt to the National League while last season's beaten play-off finalists Southend as well as Rochdale, bolstered by the signing of Mani Dieseruvwe, look well-placed to build on strong campaigns last term. Forest Green Rovers, who finished third last season, have taken a huge gamble by replacing experienced manager Steve Cotterill with the relatively unproven Robbie Savage. While the top two or three places might take care of themselves, Pools have a real chance of, at least, breaking into the top seven next season.

Of course, it's important to acknowledge that off-field issues, while currently dormant, might not have gone away forever and Pools often feel like they're just a few bad results away from a crisis. That said, there is a sense that chairman and owner Raj Singh has a point to prove next season as he looks to silence his critics once and for all. Certainly, Singh seems to have put his hand in his pocket this summer and, while Pools are still in need of a new goalkeeper, the squad looks about as competitive as most in the division.

Whatever happens next season, the fact that fans will make the long trip to Yeovil on August 9 with a renewed sense of optimism is a sure sign of the remarkable transformation that has happened over the last six weeks. It wasn't long ago that supporters were having nightmares about a daunting and uncertain future - now, fans are daring to dream of promotion once again.