Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson believes "90 per cent" of his squad is already in place.

Despite a slow start to the summer in the wake of potentially ruinous off-field issues that overshadowed the end of last season as well as the decision to replace Anthony Limbrick with Grayson, Pools have enjoyed a hugely positive few weeks and have welcomed nine new signings.

All of a sudden, a squad that was looking threadbare now looks strong and competitive, with Pools strengthening all over the pitch. While Pools still need to recruit a new goalkeeper - Adam Smith, who struggled for form towards the end of last season, is the only available option in-between the sticks - five new defensive additions have given Grayson the flexibility to line up with either a flat back four or three at the back when his side make the long trip to Yeovil on the opening day of the 2025/26 season next month. Ahead of them, Brad Walker has returned to Victoria Park to provide more competition for places in the engine room while the signings of Danny Johnson, Jermaine Francis and Alex Reid, who scored 17 goals in 32 games for a struggling Wealdstone side last season, have added some much-needed firepower in the final third.

Remarkably, given that Pools have lost Mani Dieseruvwe, who scored 43 goals in 89 games at Victoria Park, Joe Grey and impressive loanee Reyes Cleary this summer, the general consensus is that the current crop are at least as strong - and, in all likelihood, stronger - than the squad that brought the curtain down on another underwhelming campaign in May. Not much more than six weeks ago, Pools fans were fearing for the future of their club; all of a sudden, supporters are daring to dream of promotion once again.

Pools have made nine new signings in what looks to have been a really strong summer of recruitment - and the addition of a goalkeeper has the potential to be the "icing on the cake". Picture by Adam Cook/The Corner Photography.

"We've got some good areas covered, we've got some versatile players," Grayson told The Red Radio.

"I think any other signings that we do are going to be the icing on the cake. I think we've recruited really well, really quickly. One big positive for me is that 90 per cent of our squad is now here and we've still got three weeks to go before the start of the season. You don't want to be scrambling around three or four days before the season starts and giving debuts to lads that have not been here long enough. You have to build relationships and I'm delighted with how that process has happened. It's been very good, and let's see where it goes in the next few weeks as well."