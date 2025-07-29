The Pools boss has vowed to continue experimenting with different formations ahead of his side's final two pre-season fixtures this week. Picture by Lewis Storey/Getty Images.

Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson has vowed to continue experimenting as Pools prepare to conclude their pre-season preparations with the visits of a Middlesbrough XI and South Shields this week.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pools have enjoyed an impressive pre-season so far, winning all five of their matches while scoring 14 goals and keeping four clean sheets in the process. With the National League season opener, a long trip to Yeovil on August 9, now less than two weeks away, Pools are preparing to put the finishing touches to their preparations ahead of the visits of Middlesbrough, who appointed former Luton boss Rob Edwards as their new manager last month, and then National League North side South Shields, who themselves are heading into the campaign under new management following the appointments of Ian Watson and Carl Magnay.

Since replacing Anthony Limbrick in June, Grayson has emphasised the importance of adaptability and versatility. That's been evident in most of his 10 summer signings, with the likes of Brad Walker, Jay Benn, Jermaine Francis, Cameron John and Besart Topalloj all comfortable operating in a number of different positions. Throughout the summer, Pools have chopped and changed between a 4-4-2 formation and a 3-5-2, often switching shape at half time of their pre-season clashes. As Pools look to fine tune themselves in both different formations, Grayson has vowed to continue to experiment ahead of this week's final pre-season clashes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Again, it's all about players getting minutes into their legs and trying out different things," he told the official Pools club website.

"You say us today (Saturday's 3-0 win over a Leeds United XI), we started with three at the back and then finished with a four. Different players will get different amounts of game time on Wednesday and Saturday. Everybody who came on (against Leeds) affected the game, the substitutes made a big impact on it as well, with the goals and their defensive duties. I'm really pleased with the all-round application, ability and dedication to what we've been asking them to do."