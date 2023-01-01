Pools ended 2022 with a home defeat to Mansfield Town after Jack Hamilton’s first half goal was cancelled out by a second half turnaround from the Stags with Rhys Oates and Ollie Hawkins inflicting a 13th defeat of the season on Hartlepool.

But while defeat to Mansfield was frustrating, the New Year’s Day clash with Harrogate always felt the more significant game of the festive double header at the Suit Direct Stadium as Curle’s side look to take three points from another potential relegation rival.

It will be the fourth time this season the two sides have met, having been paired with one another in both the Papa Johns Trophy and the FA Cup, with Hartlepool shading the aggregate scoreline by two wins to one.

Hartlepool United were 3-1 winners over Harrogate Town in the FA Cup in November. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“It’s a big game,” Curle told The Mail.

“They’ve had a couple of good results. But we’ll be competitive. They’ll know a lot about us from the games played against each other, likewise we know a lot about them.

“There’s strengths and weaknesses in both teams. We need to get on the front foot but they know we’ll be competitive and that’s starting to become a trend.

“I haven’t got a problem with results but commitment - that’s got to be a given and second nature.”