Hartlepool United midfielder helps Boston take another step towards completing National League great escape

Hartlepool United midfielder Greg Sloggett has helped Boston United climb out of the relegation zone, starting the last two games as the Pilgrims edge closer to avoiding an instant return to the National League North in remarkable fashion.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools

The Lincolnshire side were seven points adrift of safety when former Bristol Rovers, Mansfield and Newport manager Graham Coughlan replaced Ian Culverhouse, who led Boston to promotion last season, in November. The Pilgrims didn't look to have a prayer at the turn of the year but a run of 10 wins in their last 17 league matches has seen them move five points clear of the drop zone with four games remaining.

Sloggett has endured a challenging first season in the North East, managing just 18 appearances for Pools and struggling to make much of an impact, but looks to have hit the ground running at the Jakemans Community Stadium. Since linking up with fellow Irishman Coughlan last month, Sloggett has featured five times for the Pilgrims, starting in back-to-back wins over Aldershot and Altrincham, where he got the better of former Pools midfielder Tom Crawford.