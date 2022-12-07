Niang has been missing since he was forced off midway through the first half of Hartlepool’s defeat at Swindon Town in October where he could be seen clutching at his hamstring after competing for a loose ball.

Niang had not long assisted Clarke Oduor’s goal which gave Pools a route back into the game before being hit with injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a blow for manager Keith Curle who had been forced to utilise Niang in a centre-back role owing to his injury concerns elsewhere while Niang himself had started to find his feet in the Hartlepool squad.

Mouhamed Niang has been missing with a hamstring injury since Hartlepool United's defeat at Swindon Town. (Credit: Dave Peters | Prime Media | MI News)

The Senegal midfielder, who arrived from Partick Thistle in the summer, has made just three appearances for Curle after he picked up a concussion during his first game in charge against Gillingham.

But the 23-year-old is hoping his injury woes are behind him, having not required surgery for his hamstring issue, as he heads towards a return to the first team squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve enjoyed it so far. It was a big step up for me but since I've come I’ve enjoyed it,” said Niang.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mouhamed Niang suffered a concussion in Keith Curle's first game in charge of Hartlepool United against Gillingham. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“I was probably just starting to get into my game and feel strong in each game I was coming into and then unfortunately I had that concussion, came back and had the hamstring injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So I’ve had a terrible last two months. But hopefully I’m near returning and I’ll be back helping the boys.”

Niang added: “I’ve never been injured before so it was frustrating. So obviously when I had that concussion it was a setback when the new manager had just come in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Then I had the hamstring injury when I was just starting to feel good again so it was really frustrating.

“But it’s a learning curve because you get boys who are out for the full season so you just need to count your blessings, but it's been frustrating not being able to help the boys.

Advertisement Hide Ad