Pools were beaten 5-0 by Stockport at the Suit Direct Stadium on what was Curle’s first game in charge of the club on a permanent basis.

But despite the heavy defeat, and Hartlepool sitting at the bottom of the League Two table, Curle refrained from cancelling the club’s Christmas party, but, with it, issued a clear warning to his players that the decision was not to be mistaken as a sign of weakness.

“That was in my message. The players now, they’ve got their Christmas do,” Curle explained after the defeat to Stockport.

Keith Curle issued a strong message to Hartlepool United's players after Stockport County defeat. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

"The old me would have cancelled it, and would have cancelled their day off on a Sunday and they would have been in, but I’ve said to the players I’m not going to cancel their Christmas do, but don’t take it as a sign of weakness and don’t take it as a sign of acceptance."

And Curle is hoping his decision will have allowed players to resolve any issues they had about such a heavy defeat, and the club’s situation, with one another.

“At lot of it comes from the changing room. Nobody is doing it on purpose,” he told The Mail.

