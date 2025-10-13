Miley, who has established himself as a popular figure at Victoria Park since his January arrival, penned a contract extension that is set to keep him at Pools until at least 2027. Picture by Adam Cook/The Corner Photography.

Hartlepool United midfielder Jamie Miley said he was "delighted" after signing a contract extension at Pools over the weekend.

The 21-year-old, who has scored twice in 30 Pools appearances, is now set to remain at Victoria Park until 2027, with the club having an option of another 12 months on the youngster's deal.

Miley, who came through the ranks at Newcastle alongside his brother, England under-21 international Lewis, signed for Pools in January following a frustrating spell on loan at League Two Newport in the first half of the 2024/25 campaign. The energetic and determined midfielder made the dream start to his Pools career, scoring a 96th minute winner on his debut to salvage a point against Braintree in February. Despite that, he was an unused substitute for the next two matches under new head coach Anthony Limbrick but soon established himself in the Pools side, forming a promising partnership with the indefatigable Nathan Sheron in the engine room. Miley produced a number of impressive performances towards the end of the campaign, including a memorable man-of-the-match display in March's much-needed win over Boston, providing a goal and an assist as Pools ended a run of eight games without a win.

The opening couple of months of the new campaign haven't been quite as successful for Miley, who was touted as one of the National League's hottest prospects over the summer, as many Pools fans might have hoped. Having hit the headlines after his defence-splitting pass to Alex Reid in August's win over Altrincham drew plaudits from across social media, Miley found himself in and out of the side under manager Simon Grayson, who sometimes preferred either Matty Daly or Brad Walker alongside Sheron in the engine room. Nonetheless, Miley remains a hugely popular figure at Victoria Park thanks to his purposeful passing and passionate performances. Certainly, veteran midfielder Nicky Featherstone, who is set to take interim charge of Pools following Grayson's sudden dismissal on Sunday, is a big admirer of Miley, hailing him as "a really good, technical footballer" in June.

"I'm delighted," Miley told the official Pools club website after putting pen to paper on his new contract at the weekend.

"When it first came about a few weeks ago, I was really happy. It probably came about a bit earlier than I expected, but I was absolutely delighted for it to get done.

"As soon as I came in January, the love and support I've had from everyone at the club has been really good; I'm really enjoying my football here. Also, I wanted to give back to Hartlepool for giving me the opportunity to come into men's football and stake my place. I want to go forward with Hartlepool, and this is the best place for me.

"I feel really comfortable here, now it's about improving and getting the club back to where it should be, in the Football League. Hopefully I can be a part of that."