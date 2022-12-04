Niang, who has represented his country at youth level, was speaking ahead of Sunday’s World Cup knockout tie and insists Senegal have what it takes to beat Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions.

Senegal progressed to the round of 16 after beating Ecuador in their final Group A game to set up a meeting with England who topped Group B. And with a potential quarter-final tie with France for the winners, Niang has been warning his English teammates at Hartlepool not to overlook the African nation.

“We knew there was a possibility of that happening so when it did I've just been getting stick ever since,” said Niang.

Mouhamed Niang of Hartlepool United has made his England v Senegal prediction. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“They all think it’s going to be an easy game but it’ll be hard. I know we’ve not got our main man, [Sadio] Mane, but we’ve still got a few players who will surprise you, so I think we can get the job done.

“We’ve got Ismaila Sarr, I think he can cause problems, and we’ve got the boy [Boulaye] Dia up front as well.

“We’ve got a few decent weapons, I won't name all of them but you’ll find out on Sunday.”

Niang, however, has highlighted the importance of Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy if Senegal are to overcome England.

Mouhamed Niang highlighted Harry Kane and Phil Foden as potential threats to Senegal (Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images)

“His story is incredible. A few years ago he had no club and now he’s playing international level and he's one of the best keepers in the world,” said Niang.

“We need him to turn up because obviously with Kane, Foden and all these players, he needs to be on point.

“It’s a football game, anything can happen,” he added.

“Realistically England are favourites and they should win, but football doesn't always turn out that way. You never know, it’s the World Cup.”

And asked for his prediction, Niang said: “2-1 Senegal.

“1-0 England and they get a little bit cocky, we score and equalise and then a last minute goal from Sarr.”

