It’s been over 13 months since Challinor last set foot inside the Suit Direct Stadium after guiding what was then his Hartlepool side to a dramatic comeback victory over Harrogate Town.

Nine days later, however, and Challinor had left his post in the North East to join Stockport in a move which has sent Hartlepool spiralling ever since, culminating in Challinor’s return with the Hatters who humiliated his former club in a 5-0 win.

Challinor’s decision to leave Hartlepool left many supporters angry and confused, but as he walked along the touchline towards the away dugout ahead of kick-off, the 47-year-old was greeted with applause from some sections of the crowd, while there were others who vented their frustrations.

Dave Challinor made his return to Hartlepool United with Stockport County. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

But having watched his Stockport side breeze to a comfortable three points thanks to goals from Kyle Wootton, Paddy Madden and Will Collar, Challinor was grateful for the opportunity to say thank you to the Hartlepool supporters who remained in the stadium at the full-time whistle, something he never got the opportunity to do following his abrupt exit last year.

“It’s emotional. Very strange, not so much before the game, and coming here and seeing people was great,” said Challinor, who could be seen locked in conversation with Antony Sweeney ahead of the game.

“From my side of it, it was about coming here, winning the game, doing a professional job and then being able to say thank you and see people.

Stockport County manager Dave Challinor during the League Two match with Hartlepool United at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“It wasn’t easy seeing people flood out of the ground at 3-0, 4-0 and 5-0, no one wants to see that. But after the game I got an opportunity to thank the ones that were in the ground.”

Challinor added to Stockport’s club media: “I had a brilliant time here and I only wish this football club the best - obviously outside of what we need to do at Stockport County.

“It was a good day from my side of it and I hope things get sorted out here and they get themselves away from where they are.

“We worked ridiculously hard to make this football club a Football League club again and I want more than anything that they retain that status.”

As for matters on the field, Challinor admitted, despite the scoreline, it was a scrappy game but was pleased with Stockport’s cutting edge in the final third having suggested his side have performed better this season.

"It’s a great result for us,” he told BBC Radio Manchester.

"In terms of overall performances, we’ve played better and lost. But I think what we were today was functionally very good and really, really clinical and ruthless in the opportunities that we got.

"It was scrappy. It became a bit of a second ball game, and I thought they had the better of the second ball, but we had two really good bits of quality where we scored the two goals [in the first half].