Hartlepool United midfielder named in National League team of the week
The 27-year-old produced another tireless display and provided two assists, picking out Reyes Cleary with a sweeping pass for the opener before finding Mani Dieseruvwe for the second goal.
Sheron has enjoyed an excellent debut season for Pools, starting 39 of his side's 41 league games, missing two matches in February through suspension. The indefatigable midfielder has established himself as a firm fan favourite thanks to his tough-tackling, tenacity and tirelessness.
It was a memorable weekend for Sheron and his wife Charlotte, who watched the game with their daughter as well as their newborn son, Ollie, who took in his first Pools match aged just nine days old.
Sheron, who was joined in the team of the week by former Pools defender Kenton Richardson, is one of a number of high profile players out of contract this summer.
