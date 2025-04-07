Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick has been discussing the possibility of keeping hold of West Brom loanee Reyes Cleary beyond this season.

They say to never fall in love with a loan player, but it's safe to assume that most Pools fans are head over heels with the talented youngster.

Cleary scored his fourth goal in five games at the weekend as Pools recorded a third successive win, beating relegated Ebbsfleet 3-2, curling a sumptuous effort beyond the despairing Mark Cousins and into the far corner from the edge of the box. Even though the 20-year-old wasn't quite at his blistering best on Saturday, he had a hand in Sam Folarin's added time winner when his cross rebounded off an unsuspecting Ebbsfleet defender and onto the former Harrogate man's head.

Cleary and Pools have been a match made in heaven. The winger, who signed on an initial short term deal in January before extending his loan spell until the end of the season, has established himself as one of the National League's hottest properties, scoring five goals in 15 games and giving a string of full-backs sleepless nights. Despite operating in an unfamiliar wing-back role, Cleary has performed his defensive duties diligently while continuing to pose a persistent threat in the final third. Along with the likes of Luke Armstrong, Dan Kemp and Tyler Burey, Cleary ranks as one of the club's best loan signings in recent memory.

Cleary has scored five goals in 15 games since signing on loan from West Brom in January, including four in his last five. Picture by Frank Reid.

The move has also gone a long way to restoring the wideman's reputation following a disappointing stint at League Two Walsall. Cleary spent six months in the West Midlands but managed just three substitute appearances in the league and struggled to make any sort of impact at the Bescot Stadium. Having returned briefly to West Brom to rebuild his confidence, Cleary has reminded his parent club of his considerable potential while at Pools.

Pools will face an uphill battle if they're to stand any chance of keeping hold of Cleary beyond the end of this season. The winger, who is out of contract at The Hawthorns in the summer, has made no secret of his desire to secure a new deal at West Brom, and that of course would put paid to any hopes Pools might harbour of seeing him back at the Prestige Group Stadium again next term. Even if that weren't to happen, then his recent form means a host of Football League clubs will surely have him on their radar; indeed, Limbrick recently hailed Cleary as a Football League player.

On the other hand, Cleary has produced the best football of his fledgling career in the North East and is a firm fan favourite. He is one of the first names on the team sheet and has become so central to his side's way of playing that the first thought of most of his teammates is to look to the left flank and try to find him in space. Having endured such a challenging spell at Walsall, Cleary seems to have found himself at home since signing for Pools. When asked about the possibility of keeping hold of the starlet, Limbrick focused on the fact that the youngster has been relishing his time at the Prestige Group Stadium.

"He's been enjoying himself here, there's no doubt about that," he said.

"We speak regularly with him and Gavin Skelton has done a lot of really good individual work with him, they regularly discuss his game and where he can improve, off the pitch as well as on it. Those two have got a really good relationship.

"We spoke last week about the influence Fergie (David Ferguson) has on him and their relationship on the pitch, I think he does a great job with him.

"The numbers are improving as well. Look, he's a great player and the fans have really taken to him. We've enjoyed having him; he's direct and I think he can get even better, I didn't think he had his best game against Ebbsfleet even though he got a goal and an assist. He started the game poorly and the standards for him are so high. He can keep getting better."