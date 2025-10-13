Ferguson, who has made six substitute appearances since signing for Pools last month, has called on his side to "right our wrong" when they host Gainsborough Trinity in their FA Cup fourth qualifying round replay on Tuesday evening. Picture by Adam Cook/The Corner Photography.

Hartlepool United midfielder Nathan Ferguson has called for improvement from his side ahead of Tuesday night's FA Cup fourth qualifying round replay against Northern Premier League Premier Division outfit Gainsborough Trinity.

Pools, who are bidding to reach the first round proper for the first time in three years, avoided another embarrassing upset against lower level opposition when Ferguson's thunderous 83rd minute strike rebounded off unfortunate Trinity defender David Robson and into his own net. The tie is now set to be decided at Victoria Park on Tuesday, with Pools bidding to avoid a repeat of last season's humbling fourth qualifying round exit, when they were dumped out by Brackley, then of the National League North, following a comprehensive defeat in a midweek replay.

It's been a dramatic few days at Pools following the sudden decision to sack manager Simon Grayson on Sunday after a run of just one win in 11 matches. Despite their recent poor form, the departure of Grayson, which the club described as an "extremely difficult decision" over the weekend, came as a surprise to many Pools fans. While it's true that performances of late have been underwhelming to say the least - and Ferguson slammed Saturday's draw as "not good enough" - Pools have only lost four times this season, with three of their defeats coming at the hands of promotion contenders Forest Green Rovers, Carlisle and York. Nonetheless, chairman and owner Raj Singh, not renowned for his patience, made the decision to sack another manager after "it became clear that expectations with performances and results have not been met".

Now, Pools will have to dust themselves down ahead of Tuesday night's game as they look to secure their place in the first round of England's oldest and most historic cup competition. Ever since Pools reached the fourth round under Graeme Lee in 2022, setting up a memorable trip to Premier League Crystal Palace, they've endured a tough run in the FA Cup and were dumped out at the fourth qualifying stage for the first time in their history in 2023 before repeating the miserable feat again last year. Veteran Nicky Featherstone, who knows more about the unpredictability of life at Victoria Park than most, is set to take charge of Pools on Tuesday, with assistance from Elliot Dickman, who only joined the coaching staff last week following the surprise departure of assistant manager Neil McDonald, and Adam Smith. Ferguson, who has had a somewhat frustrating start to life at Victoria Park, will be hoping he can build on his strong showing from the bench on Saturday as Pools look to book their place in the next round against a Gainsborough side who have been in fine form of late, winning nine of their last 11 matches in all competitions.

Ferguson, who has won 11 international caps for Guyana, signed for Pools in September having made 37 appearances for Maidenhead last season as the Berkshire side were relegated to the National League South. Despite that, the 30-year-old box to box midfielder arrived with a good reputation and plenty of experience following spells at the likes of Crawley, Southend and Wealdstone, where he played almost 100 times. Having missed most of pre-season while being without a club, however, it's taken Ferguson time to get back up to speed and there is no shortage of competition for places in the Pools midfield with the likes of Nathan Sheron, Jamie Miley, Brad Walker, Jack Hunter and Featherstone all competing for a coveted spot in the engine room.

Perhaps Ferguson's piledriver on Saturday will be the boost the midfielder needs to truly kickstart his career. One thing's for sure, Ferguson and his teammates need to improve in midweek if they're to avoid missing out on a place in the FA Cup third round for a third year in a row.

"The performance as a team wasn't good enough," Ferguson told the official club website following Saturday's game.

"The boys know that, we all know that, we have to make sure we get the job done on Tuesday. I've got to stay ready for my opportunities and keep working hard. We want to right our wrong on Tuesday in terms of our performance, put on a good performance and get a win."