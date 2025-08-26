Hartlepool United midfielder Nathan Sheron felt bank holiday Monday's hard-fought 1-1 draw at Southend showed the character in the Pools dressing room.

Despite heading into the game having not conceded a goal in any of their opening four National League matches, Pools made the worst possible start and went behind inside two minutes when captain Tom Parkes skewed an attempted clearance into his own net. With well over 8,000 fans at their back, the Shrimpers looked to press home their advantage and totally dominated a Pools side who struggled to adjust to manager Simon Grayson's tactical changes in the opening period. Grayson revealed after the game that he'd been toing and froing between sticking with his tried and tested back five, or switching to a flat back four to counter Southend's considerable threat; in the end, he landed on an unhappy compromise, sticking with the shape that had served him so well in the opening weeks of the campaign but making changes to its composition, with Tom Parkes returning to the heart of the defence, Maxim Kouougun moving to the right of the three and Reiss McNally lining up in an unfamiliar wing-back role. Pools, who it's worth remembering are a new team still taking time to gel, were second best by a distance in the first half and were fortunate to make it to half time only a goal down thanks to some more excellent goalkeeping from the impressive Harvey Cartwright as well as some indifferent finishing from Southend's front line.

In an attempt to turn the tide of the game, Grayson wasted little time in seeking to change things, switching to a back four 20 minutes into the first half. Yet it wasn't until Pools had the chance to regroup at the break and Grayson introduced both Luke Charman, who was excellent in the second half as he helped haul the visitors back into the contest, and Matty Daly that they were able to claw their way back into the game. Pools were still reliant on some more Harvey Cartwright heroics, with the Hull loanee saving twice in quick succession from the tireless Charley Kendall, but the visitors established a foothold and went close to an equaliser when Alex Reid's effort was clawed off the line. In the end, it was a rare goal by the hugely popular Nathan Sheron, just his second in Pools colours, after 66 minutes that salvaged the visitors a point to preserve their unbeaten record. Since arriving at Victoria Park in the summer of 2024, Sheron has been one of the outstanding Pools performers and a shining light in what's been a generally difficult period at the club. While his strike on Monday might have been more than a little bit fortunate, deflecting through a crowd of bodies to wrong-foot Collin Andeng-Ndi, it was perhaps fitting that Sheron, who embodies the values of hard work, commitment and dedication that Simon Grayson has worked so hard to instill, was the man to rescue a point for battling Pools.

"I think we made it hard work for ourselves in the first half," Sheron told The Red Radio.

The indefatigable midfielder's second Pools goal helped salvage a valuable point against a strong Southend side on bank holiday Monday. Picture by Adam Cook/The Corner Photography.

"Coming to a place like this, they're renowned for being good at home and they start really well. In the first half, we were nowhere near good enough but we said in the changing room at half time, no two halves of football are the same. We came out and I think the subs made a really big impact for us. To come away with a point, especially after the start we had, we'll take that all day.

"We're five games in and we haven't really had many setbacks yet, so it's good to see that, after the setback, we can bounce back and come out fighting. It feels good to come away with a point.

"We're still quite a new team, obviously there's a lot of new faces and it's going to take time to gel. I feel like every new lad who has come in has done really well and, on and off the pitch, we all get on really well. You find out about people's true colours when facing adversity, and I think today we know who we want to be in the trenches with. Everyone in that dressing room will fight for each other and that's what we want going forward."