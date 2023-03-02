Cooke last featured for Hartlepool in their FA Cup third round defeat to Stoke City with former manager Keith Curle revealing the midfielder had been playing with the injury for a number of weeks.

As a result, Cooke was sent for a series of scans on the problem before undergoing his rehab – with those scans showing positive results.

Callum Cooke has returned to training for Hartlepool United. (Photo: Michael Driver | MI News)

Cooke could be seen out on the Suit Direct Stadium pitch ahead of John Askey’s first game in charge against Walsall completing a series of running drills before the club posted a video of Cooke in training earlier in the week.

"He’s very close to at least being on the bench which is another plus. He should get a full week’s training,” Askey told The Mail when asked about Cooke.

