Hartlepool United midfielder nearing return ahead of Tranmere Rovers fixture
Callum Cooke is back training with Hartlepool United after almost two months out with an ankle injury.
Cooke last featured for Hartlepool in their FA Cup third round defeat to Stoke City with former manager Keith Curle revealing the midfielder had been playing with the injury for a number of weeks.
As a result, Cooke was sent for a series of scans on the problem before undergoing his rehab – with those scans showing positive results.
Cooke could be seen out on the Suit Direct Stadium pitch ahead of John Askey’s first game in charge against Walsall completing a series of running drills before the club posted a video of Cooke in training earlier in the week.
"He’s very close to at least being on the bench which is another plus. He should get a full week’s training,” Askey told The Mail when asked about Cooke.
Cooke’s progress could see him in contention for a place in Askey’s 18-man squad to face Tranmere Rovers.