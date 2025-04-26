Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United midfielder Nicky Featherstone has been full of praise for Jamie Miley - but thinks there is still more to come from the former Newcastle midfielder.

The pair started alongside one another for the first time in almost two months as Pools beat play-off chasing Gateshead on Easter Monday, with the ability of Featherstone, Miley and the indefatigable Nathan Sheron to get the upper hand in the engine room a big factor in the result.

Miley has enjoyed a positive first few months at the Prestige Group Stadium after signing from Newcastle, where he came through the ranks alongside brothers Lewis and Mason, in January. The 21-year-old scored a 96th minute equaliser on his Pools debut against Braintree and, despite being left on the bench for the next two matches, has started to establish himself in the side under head coach Anthony Limbrick.

In recent weeks, Miley has gone from strength to strength, establishing a formidable partnership alongside Nathan Sheron in the middle of the park. The diminutive midfielder has started the last eight games, scoring and producing a man-of-the-match performance in the thumping win over Boston before impressing against rivals Gateshead last time out. Despite his slight stature and limited experience, Miley looks to be growing in confidence and is already regarded as one of the club's hottest properties.

Featherstone, who partnered Miley in midfield during Easter Monday's win over rivals Gateshead, has backed the former Newcastle man to carve out a successful career after a promising start to life at Pools. Picture by Frank Reid.

Featherstone, who made his senior debut when Miley was just two years old, is at the other end of his career and has found himself on the fringes of the side in recent weeks. Having penned a new player-coach contract last summer following the arrival of Darren Sarll, Featherstone was expected to play a bit part role this season but has been heavily relied upon at times, particularly by veteran Lennie Lawrence, making 42 appearances in his 11th campaign as a Pools player. Miley's arrival has, in some ways, pushed Featherstone down the pecking order but there are certainly similarities between the two, who have both built their games on their prowess with the ball at their feet and their composure in possession. The pair combined effectively on Monday as Pools secured the bragging rights against rivals Gateshead and could well line up alongside one another again for this weekend's trip to Rochdale.

Certainly, Miley will be eager to learn from Featherstone, who is the club's third highest appearance maker of all time and was an integral part of the side that won promotion to League Two in 2021. While it might well be true that Miley is seen as Featherstone's long term successor, the pair could still have the chance to strike up a partnership on the pitch; Miley is already contracted for next season, while Featherstone, who will turn 37 in September, is expected to pen a new deal.

Featherstone, then, could have an important role to play in Miley's development both on and off the pitch. Popular frontman Gary Madine has formed an instant bond with Miley - the pair both hail from Gateshead - and the young midfielder looks to have settled into his new surroundings in next to no time. Following an underwhelming spell on loan at League Two Newport earlier in the season, Miley has hit the ground running at the Prestige Group Stadium and Featherstone has backed his new teammate to have a big future in the game.

"I like Jamie," he said.

"He's a really good, technical footballer. He's better physically than I thought initially; when he first came in having played mostly in the under-21s, I know he played a handful of games for Newport, I thought he might struggle with that side of things. He looks quite slight but he's handled the physical demands of the league quite well. There are some really positive signs.

"I think he can do more, I think he can affect games more at times. I don't think that's something that you just have, it's something that comes with the experience of playing games and he'll benefit from playing with the likes of Nathan Sheron and Jack Hunter.

"He'll keep getting better and I think we've got a player on our hands over the next few years if we can keep hold of him."