Hartlepool United midfielder nominated for award after impressive start following MK Dons loan switch
Dan Kemp has been nominated for the League Two player of the month award for February after making a fine start to his Hartlepool United career.
Kemp arrived on loan from League One side MK Dons on transfer deadline day as one of 11 new arrivals in January.
The 24-year-old has five goals and an assist to his name in just seven appearances since making the switch to the North East and has already established himself as a fan favourite at the Suit Direct Stadium.
Kemp’s form could go some way to determining whether Hartlepool avoid relegation this season with the midfielder admitting that was part of the reason he made the decision to join Pools in January.
“For me it wasn’t really difficult because, as a footballer, you want the challenge,” he told The Mail.
“The way it is at the moment, there’s a massive opportunity for me to come and help the team. That real sense of making a difference.”