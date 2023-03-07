Kemp arrived on loan from League One side MK Dons on transfer deadline day as one of 11 new arrivals in January.

The 24-year-old has five goals and an assist to his name in just seven appearances since making the switch to the North East and has already established himself as a fan favourite at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Kemp’s form could go some way to determining whether Hartlepool avoid relegation this season with the midfielder admitting that was part of the reason he made the decision to join Pools in January.

Dan Kemp has made a fine start to his Hartlepool United career. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“For me it wasn’t really difficult because, as a footballer, you want the challenge,” he told The Mail.

