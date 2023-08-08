Crawford has offered his support to the initiative which seeks to eradicate sexism and discrimination towards females within the football industry and enforce a positive change with the aim of helping women and girls of all ages feel confident and safe in sharing their opinion about football.

Crawford becomes one of only a handful of player advocates to join the campaign who play a crucial part in promoting the Her Game Too message.

"I am very excited to be the Hartlepool United Her Game Too player advocate,” Crawford said in a club statement.

Hartlepool United midfielder Tom Crawford has committed to the Her Game Too initiative as a player advocate. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)

"I hope we can take huge strides in stopping the discrimination that comes unnecessarily with the women's game.

"I want to be a part of women feeling confident and proud of playing and watching the game we all love.”

Jill Simmonds, Hartlepool United’s Her Game Too Ambassador said: “It is so important to have player advocates working with us at Her Game Too.

"The help they give in getting our message heard by everyone is vital.

"As a campaign we are here to support all females in sport and that includes players’ families who have also been victims of sexist and misogynistic abuse at football matches.

“The Her Game Too HUFC team are absolutely thrilled to have Tom working with us. He will be our link to the playing and coaching squad as well as sharing our work on social media platforms.”