Although much of the focus will be on the beginning of the new League Two campaign, as Paul Hartley prepares to take charge of his first official game for Pools at Walsall, for Cooke the final pre-season friendly with Sunderland holds added significance.

As a boy growing up in nearby Peterlee, Cooke and his family have always held an affiliation for the Black Cats, with Cooke a supporter since he was a boy.

And although his professional career in football took him to Sunderland’s North East rivals Middlesbrough as a youngster, those allegiances have never frayed.

Callum Cooke is looking forward to coming up against his boyhood club at the Suit Direct Stadium. Picture by FRANK REID

Speaking with The Mail, Cooke said: “I’m looking forward to it. My family are all very big Sunderland orientated and for me it will be interesting playing against the team I’ve followed and supported growing up my full life.

“It’s one I'm looking forward to personally and it’ll be a brilliant occasion to be involved in.”

Cooke is a new signing at the Suit Direct Stadium after Pools saw off competition to secure his signature after the 25-year-old was released by Bradford City at the end of the season.

Cooke was a regular for the Bantams last season, making 47 appearances in total, including a standout display against Pools at the Suit Direct Stadium in March where he assisted both goals as Mark Hughes’ side claimed all three points.

Cooke spent three years at Valley Parade, making over 100 appearances in that time, and represents a strong investment from Paul Hartley, with clubs in League One believed to have been interested in the midfielder.

But after agreeing a two-year deal at the Suit Direct Stadium, for Cooke the focus now is on preparing for the new season in League Two and that includes the friendly with his favoured team Sunderland.

“Sunderland will bring the numbers down because it’s on the doorstep and Hartlepool will bring the numbers as well so it all adds into everything nicely,” he said.