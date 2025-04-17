Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United midfielder Nathan Sheron is relishing the prospect of returning to Oldham Athletic for the first time since he left in the summer when Pools make the trip to Boundary Park on Good Friday.

The indefatigable midfielder was almost ever-present throughout two seasons with the Latics, making 89 National League appearances.

Having swapped Greater Manchester for the North East in July after Oldham boss Micky Mellon told him he could no longer guarantee him regular first team football, Sheron has established himself as a firm fan favourite at the Prestige Group Stadium. The 27-year-old has started 40 of his side's 42 league games, missing two matches through suspension, and even played the full 90 minutes in last month's win over Halifax less than 72 hours after the birth of his son, Ollie.

Sheron is one of a number of high profile players who are out of contract at the end of the season. While the midfielder admits he'd be open to the possibility of extending his stay, the fact that Pools are facing an uncertain future following the sudden resignation of chairman Raj Singh means the club are running the risk of losing him as well as the likes of Mani Dieseruvwe, Joe Grey and Gary Madine.

Popular midfielder Nathan Sheron, one of a number of high profile players out of contract this summer, is relishing the prospect of returning to his former club Oldham for the first time since his departure at the end of last season. Picture by Frank Reid.

For now at least, Sheron and his teammates are doing their best to focus on the football as Pools look to extend their unbeaten run to seven matches when they travel to an Oldham side who have lost all of their last three games. The Latics are right in the hunt for promotion but have shown signs of faltering in recent weeks, winning just two of their last 13 matches.

Much like Pools, Oldham have a proud history of competing at a much higher level; indeed, the Latics, who were in the top flight in 1993, became the first former Premier League side to drop into non-league football when they were relegated from League Two at the end of the 2021/22 campaign. Since then, Oldham have struggled to compete towards the top end of the table despite boasting one of the National League's biggest budgets and largest fanbases, averaging almost 6,000 supporters at a boisterous Boundary Park. Sheron, who will be returning for the first time since his summer departure and remains a popular figure in the North West, is relishing the chance to come up against his old side as Pools look to make a winning start to the Easter weekend.

"It's going to be tough," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"Their fans get right behind them and it's no accident that they're fourth in the table.

"They've been on a tough run themselves and have been struggling a bit. I've spoken to a few of the lads and I know they're wanting a reaction, so it'll be a massive game for both us and them.

"Playing against a big crowd, you know full well that if you get your first pass in, first tackle in or get your first motion right, then you get right into the game. The lads know what they're doing.

"The last two seasons weren't successful for Oldham, a big club like that should be in the play-offs. Last year we were right in the play-off positions and I don't think we won a game after February, that was a real disappointment. To leave after that was disappointing, but I've fond memories from my time there. I've got lots of friends there and they were great with me and my family, so I've only got positive things to say."