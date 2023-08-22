Pybus has signed a three-year deal with Dorking after he was left out of York's squad for the draw with Aldershot Town.

The former Sunderland youngster had been the subject of reported interest from Hartlepool United, with boss John Askey familiar with the 25-year-old having taken him to the LNER Community Stadium last summer.

Pybus was the focus of speculation recently when he was removed from York’s named substitutes just minutes prior to the club’s 2-2 draw with Altrincham, with City boss Michael Morton expressing his frustration after the game.

York City midfielder Dan Pybus has completed a move to Dorking Wanderers after being impressed by manager Marc White. (Photo by Richard Martin-Roberts/Getty Images)

“There’s a lot of stuff that went on just before the game, some players have let us down, which really annoyed me,” Morton told BBC Radio York.

“That stays between us. I don’t know [of Hartlepool’s interest], I stay out of all of that.

"You give people the opportunity, but then if they don’t want to take that opportunity it’s up to them.”

Pybus, who still had just under two years remaining on his York contract, was subsequently left out of Morton’s squad at the weekend as the Minstermen rescued a late draw at Aldershot, with the midfielder’s name understood to have been circulated to clubs with regards to his availability.

But while Hartlepool’s interest in the player may have been there, it is Dorking who have been able to complete a deal for the former Bradford City man.

"I spoke to Marc [White] last week and he told me his plans for the club and sold his vision to me brilliantly,” Pybus said after putting pen to paper on a three-year deal.

"The club is only going in one direction, which is up, and I want to be part of that. I had multiple other offers on the table, but the gaffer's vision has ultimately sold this football club to me.