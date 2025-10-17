Hartlepool United interim boss Nicky Featherstone has revealed that striker Alex Reid has suffered a "minor setback" as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury.

The 30-year-old was at the centre of a bizarre incident on Tuesday evening after he was named among the substitutes for his side's FA Cup fourth qualifying round replay against Northern Premier League Premier Division side Gainsborough Trinity, only to post a picture of himself watching the game from home on Instagram minutes later. In the end, Reid, who has now missed the last five games with a hamstring injury sustained during last month's win over Gateshead, wasn't involved as Pools were dumped out of the FA Cup in humiliating fashion, losing 3-0 to a side, impressive as they might have been, who are two divisions and more than 40 places below them in the pyramid.

It has been a hugely challenging start to the season for Pools, who sacked manager Simon Grayson on Sunday following a miserable run of just one win in 11 matches that saw them slide out of the National League play-off places and down to 12th. One of the biggest issues so far this term has been a lack of goals, with Pools mustering a measly 15 goals in their first 16 matches. Pools said goodbye to a lot of firepower over the summer, with Mani Dieseruvwe, who scored 43 goals in 89 games during a prolific spell at Victoria Park, signing for Rochdale and the likes of the long-serving Joe Grey, mercurial Anthony Mancini and impressive West Brom loanee Reyes Cleary all moving on. In their place, Pools moved to sign Reid, whose 17 goals in 32 games helped Wealdstone avoid relegation on the final day last season, the experienced Danny Johnson, Jermaine Francis and Matty Daly. While all of the new faces look to be decent additions, it's been tough going so far; whereas Dieseruvwe has found the net 10 times in his first 12 games for Dale, Reid, Johnson, Francis and Daly have managed just five goals in 57 matches between them.

Of all the new attacking options, it has been Reid who has looked the most like finding the net on a regular basis and his recent absence has been a big blow for Pools. Indeed, the frontman made a fine start to his Pools career, scoring three times in his first four appearances, and although he has failed to score in seven games since then, his movement, threat and presence have been a big miss. More than just his reputation as a goalscorer, Reid provides Pools with athleticism, aerial prowess and experience up front and, certainly in terms of his physical profile, is the most similar option to Dieseruvwe that Featherstone has at his disposal. The interim boss might have to wait a little longer, however, before he can call on the frontman as Pools look to end a run of five games without a win when they travel to fellow strugglers Sutton on Saturday. Having missed out on a place on the bench in midweek, Featherstone revealed Pools are continuing to monitor Reid's progress ahead of this weekend's long trip to South London.

"The thing with Reidy was he was meant to be on the bench on Tuesday, he had a minor setback in training on the Monday," he told The Red Radio.

"He just felt a little something at the top end of his sprint, so we made the decision, along with Alex, to pull him for Tuesday - he wasn't ready. We're monitoring that situation day to day and seeing how he progresses. We'll see, we'll see for Saturday."