Hartlepool United must overcome summer slump to avoid potentially perilous 2025/26 season

Hartlepool United are no strangers to making a slow start to their summer transfer business.

It took Pools until June 5 to welcome their first new recruit, Luke Charman, last summer - almost a month and a half after the end of the season on April 20.

Yet this year feels altogether different. While last summer the focus was on patience, this time around there is an unavoidable sense of panic. Pools are still reeling in the wake of the latest takeover developments that have seen owner Raj Singh return to his role as chairman following a divisive vote among season ticket holders. The state of limbo that the club found themselves in prior to Singh's return - and, in truth, it's not quite clear whether Pools are in a position to put their best foot forward even now - has left them well behind many of their National League rivals when it comes to recruitment. Pools face a battle to keep hold of a number of their star players, with the likes of Mani Dieseruvwe, Joe Grey, Nathan Sheron and David Ferguson yet to commit their futures to the club, while also contending with the daunting task of reassembling their squad.

The retained list, published last month, did not make for particularly encouraging reading. While a number of the departures had long been anticipated - Joel Dixon, Jack Robinson and Kieran Wallace had all been ruled out with serious injuries, while Greg Sloggett, Manny Onariase and Max Storey spent some or all of the second half of the season out on loan - there were one or two eyebrows raised by the news that Gary Madine, Luke Waterfall and Antony Mancini were set to leave. While the departures of both Waterfall and Madine, who endured mixed seasons, were not altogether shocking, it was a surprise to see the mercurial Mancini allowed to leave despite his well-documented issues with fitness. The fact that Billy Sass-Davies, so impressive towards the end of the campaign, opted to sign for National League rivals Altrincham rather than remain at Pools came as a bitter blow.

So, after Josh Mazfari left amidst a war of words after his father, Steve, disputed the club's suggestion that contract negotiations had been "ongoing" with the young goalkeeper, Pools were left with just 10 players under contract. Of those, two are teenagers while two are veterans who have renewed player-coach deals and so, in an ideal world, will be in a position to have their minutes managed next season. Of the rest, Tom Parkes and Jamie Miley would surely be starters, while Adam Campbell, Luke Charman, Sam Folarin and Jack Hunter still have work to do to convince Pools fans of their value to the side.

Given the rigorous demands of the relentless National League, then, Pools are going to be very busy indeed over the next couple of months. Pools will need a squad of around 20, perhaps with a couple of loans to bolster their ranks. Of course, how Pools go about things will depend to an extent on what happens with Dieseruvwe, Grey, Sheron and Ferguson - the current school of thought is that the long-serving Ferguson will sign, but that the other three might well look elsewhere - but whatever the case, it's pretty clear that the club need to get a move on. Pools need strengthening all over the pitch and are likely to be on the lookout for a new goalkeeper, at least two central-defenders, cover at left-back, at least one new central-midfielder and multiple attacking reinforcements. The club also face the unenviable task of replacing the irreplaceable Reyes Cleary, who earned a new contract at West Brom following his blistering loan spell in the North East last term.

To make matters even more complicated, Pools created another storm last week after a public approach for Boston United manager Graham Coughlan was rebuffed. Although head coach Anthony Limbrick remains under contract ahead of next season, the club have also been linked with a move for former Halifax boss Chris Millington. Through all the confusion and chaos, it's not clear who is calling the shots nor how much damage the latest debacle will have done to the club's already diminished reputation. To move forward, Pools are in dire need of some clarity.

A whole host of National League sides have already been busy this summer. Relegated Carlisle splashed the cash to sign Altrincham's Regan Linney, who scored 25 goals last term, while York, last season's beaten play-off semi-finalists, also raided the Robins to secure the services of influential attacking-midfielder Alex Newby. Although Pools, given all that has gone on at the club in the last few months, would need a miracle to compete with some of the division's biggest and best sides next term, fans will be looking enviously at the more proactive and purposeful approach of many of their potential rivals in recent weeks. The likes of Boston, Eastleigh, Altrincham, Scunthorpe and Sutton have welcomed several new faces since the end of the season.

So, while the lack of activity in the North East is not at this stage a huge concern in and of itself, it could soon start to become one. There are a number of National League sides who are yet to welcome their first summer signing, although most will have already been planning, scouting and negotiating for some time. The fact is that Pools have not been in a position to be forward-thinking given all the uncertainty that has surrounded the club's ownership and, as a result, its budget since Raj Singh's sudden resignation in March. It would not be a surprise if Pools were well behind most of their rivals and are set for an arduous summer playing catch-up. Pools need to move fast to avoid a potentially painful 2025/26 season.