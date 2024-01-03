News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United name Lennie Lawrence as caretaker manager ahead of Oxford City fixture

Hartlepool United have announced the appointment of former Middlesbrough manager Lennie Lawrence as caretaker manager following John Askey’s departure at the weekend.
By Mark Payne
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 11:28 GMT
Hartlepool United Director Lennie Lawrence has been appointed caretaker manager. Credit: Michael Driver | MI NewsHartlepool United Director Lennie Lawrence has been appointed caretaker manager. Credit: Michael Driver | MI News
The 76-year-old will be assisted by first-team coach Antony Sweeney and his first game in charge will be Saturday’s home match against Oxford City.

Lawrence has previously managed at Charlton (1981-1991), Middlesbrough (1991 to 1994) including the club’s promotion to the Premier League, and Luton (1995-2000).

He has managed over 1,000 games and worked as a coach, a manager and director of football for clubs including Bradford, Cardiff and Crystal Palace.

In November 2022, Lawrence joined Hartlepool as a non-executive director to act in an advisory role on footballing matters.

The announcement comes after John Askey and assistant Mark Goodlad left the club after ten months following last weekend’s 2-0 defeat at Oldham Athletic.

Pools currently sit 18th in the Vanarama National League, four points above the relegation places.

