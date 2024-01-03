Hartlepool United have announced the appointment of former Middlesbrough manager Lennie Lawrence as caretaker manager following John Askey’s departure at the weekend.

Hartlepool United Director Lennie Lawrence has been appointed caretaker manager. Credit: Michael Driver | MI News

The 76-year-old will be assisted by first-team coach Antony Sweeney and his first game in charge will be Saturday’s home match against Oxford City.

Lawrence has previously managed at Charlton (1981-1991), Middlesbrough (1991 to 1994) including the club’s promotion to the Premier League, and Luton (1995-2000).

He has managed over 1,000 games and worked as a coach, a manager and director of football for clubs including Bradford, Cardiff and Crystal Palace.

In November 2022, Lawrence joined Hartlepool as a non-executive director to act in an advisory role on footballing matters.

The announcement comes after John Askey and assistant Mark Goodlad left the club after ten months following last weekend’s 2-0 defeat at Oldham Athletic.