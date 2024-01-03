Hartlepool United name Lennie Lawrence as caretaker manager ahead of Oxford City fixture
The 76-year-old will be assisted by first-team coach Antony Sweeney and his first game in charge will be Saturday’s home match against Oxford City.
Lawrence has previously managed at Charlton (1981-1991), Middlesbrough (1991 to 1994) including the club’s promotion to the Premier League, and Luton (1995-2000).
He has managed over 1,000 games and worked as a coach, a manager and director of football for clubs including Bradford, Cardiff and Crystal Palace.
In November 2022, Lawrence joined Hartlepool as a non-executive director to act in an advisory role on footballing matters.
The announcement comes after John Askey and assistant Mark Goodlad left the club after ten months following last weekend’s 2-0 defeat at Oldham Athletic.
Pools currently sit 18th in the Vanarama National League, four points above the relegation places.