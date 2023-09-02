Hartlepool secured a narrow win over Wealdstone at the Suit Direct Stadium to bounce back from their stoppage time defeat at Chesterfield in what has been a difficult week for the club.

Not only did John Askey’s side have to stomach that loss at Chesterfield – having led 2-0 in the game – they have had to deal with the significant losses of both Dan Dodds and Anthony Mancini who will miss the rest of the season through injury.

Dodds suffered an ACL injury in the win over AFC Fylde before summer recruit Mancini sustained a serious hamstring injury with both set to miss the entire National League campaign.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools

Hartlepool United assistant manager Mark Goodlad highlighted the importance of the win over Wealdstone. Picture by FRANK REID

It meant Askey had to shuffle his pack somewhat for the visit of Wealdstone which included another debut for new signing Luke Hendrie.

And Pools had to work hard to ensure their 100 per cent record at the Suit Direct Stadium remained intact after a plucky Wealdstone side threatened to fight back from 2-0 down.

Tom Crawford gave Hartlepool an early first half lead as the home side coasted through the opening 45 minutes and, maybe, should have put the game to bed.

The visitors came out and offered more of themselves after the break before Emmanuel Dieseruvwe added to Hartlepool’s lead with his sixth goal of the season.

That should have been that for Pools before Tarryn Allarakhia curled in off the post to reduce the deficit and give Hartlepool a troubling final 15 minutes, with the away side hitting the bar and bringing an excellent stop out of debut goalkeeper Pete Jameson.

But Pools were just about able to hold on to claim all three points and bounce back from that defeat at Chesterfield whilst also not letting the season-ending injuries to Dodds and Mancini impact their bright start to the campaign.

"It’s a very important win,” said Goodlad.

"We needed that after the week we’ve had as a club. Everybody has rallied around, they know what’s expected of them, and the gaffer has reiterated it so many times this week not to use it [the injuries] as an excuse.

"It was about going out there and putting in a performance and keeping the home record going, which we’ve done.”

Goodlad added: “I don’t know if it’s had an effect which they’ve shown, obviously when they go home maybe, but the lads have been on it all week.

"The gaffer demands certain standards from every single player and like he’s already said, it’s an opportunity for others to come in.

"We’ve got a squad for a reason and I thought everybody who was brought into the squad today did well.

"Football doesn’t always work out [how you think]. You don’t always get what you deserve. If we’d have taken our chances with the football we were playing, good football, attacking movements, good transitions, we’d have been four or five up.