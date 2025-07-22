Hartlepool United not currently interested in deal for AFC Fylde attacker

By Robbie Stelling
Published 22nd Jul 2025, 16:35 BST
The Hartlepool Mail understands that Hartlepool United are not currently interested in signing AFC Fylde attacker Nick Haughton this summer.

Various reports have linked Pools with a move for the 30-year-old, who remains under contract at Mill Farm. While Pools manager Simon Grayson said last week that "90 per cent" of his squad was already in place, it's believed that there is still scope for more new signings ahead of the new season.

Haughton has been linked with a move away from the Coasters following their relegation back to the National League North at the end of last season. The attacking-midfielder, who always tends to impress against Pools, has a superb record since first signing for Fylde in 2018, scoring 118 goals in 281 games. The attacker has also turned out for the likes of Fleetwood, Salford and Chorley.

Despite reports suggesting Pools are one of a number of clubs interested in luring Haughton away from the North West this summer, the Mail understands that these are wide of the mark and that the club have not made contact with Fylde regarding the attacker.

