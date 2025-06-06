"Admittedly, we haven't got it right on the pitch - and that's what we're desperately trying to do."

Hartlepool United owner Raj Singh has conducted a video interview with Paul Frost to discuss the state of the takeover, the vote that saw him return to his former role as chairman, his relationship with the Supporters' Trust, the wider fanbase, former managers, the club's finances and the state of the squad.

Frost, a former Tyne Tees Television presenter and ITN reporter, sat down with Singh, among the most contentious figures in the club's recent history, following backlash in the wake of the latest takeover debacle. Singh announced his decision to resign and sell the club in March but suggested negotiations had stalled last month before being restored to the chairmanship following a bizarre vote among season ticket holders.

On the takeover, Singh told Frost that one party, believed to be Hartlepool-born businesswoman Shelley Hammond's Herd Group, had been close to a deal but that several groups remained interested.

"With one party, we were at a stage where due diligence was nearly complete," he said.

Divisive owner Raj Singh has addressed fans in a video interview in the wake of backlash following the apparent stalling of takeover negotiations. Picture by Frank Reid.

"We were waiting on proof of funds, and proof of funds didn't arrive, so we're the same as where we were. At the moment, there are two or three parties interested so we'll appoint an agent now to handle the sale, so they can do what they need to do before we get involved to bring credible parties to the table."

Singh went on to blast claims that the vote that saw him return as chairman was "total nonsense". There were significant concerns over the vote; some season ticket holders complained of not having received their email, while others who were not eligible managed to access the vote. There was little clarity on who was counting the votes, nor what sort of level of support Singh needed in order to return. In the end, he received 63 per cent of the votes.

He said: "I think it's total nonsense that it was a fix.

"I needed to know for my own piece of mind, the reason being that there were people sending me some good wishes, some really good messages, wanting me to stay on. I needed to know for my own peace of mind that the general fans - or the majority of fans - were behind me. It wasn't a fix, we had to get more software in to get the ballot done and the IT company monitored the votes coming in."

Singh also hit back at the Supporters' Trust, who have criticised his handling of the club as well as the recent voting process.

"It's difficult - that's when it makes your position very, very difficult," he said.

"I would like to flip that question to the Supporters' Trust. They're saying I've called a ballot that's fixed. Well, when they're putting statements out to discredit me, have they asked all their members to vote? The answer's probably not."

Singh defended his relationship with the wider fanbase while admitting recent criticism has taken its toll. He then discussed the state of the club's finances as well as the current squad. Pools look to be in for a long summer; the club have already lost 10 players, while the likes of Mani Dieseruvwe, Joe Grey and Nathan Sheron are all at risk of leaving on a free in the coming weeks.

He said: "The answer is that it's in debt to Sport England. There's a loan in place that was taken out that was given to all clubs at this level during Covid. Then we've got inner company loans from our companies to the club. They're the only two debts we've got, we don't have any debts to banks or finance houses.

"Yes, we have got the finances to keep the club going. Otherwise I wouldn't have taken the step that I did last week, when we put in £215,000.

"I think it's fair to say we're a little bit behind in terms of tying players down, purely because the sale was supposed to be going through. I was not in a position to negotiate with players because we weren't sure what the new people would want. We've only started talking to people at the back end of last week. I don't think it's the case of players wanting to leave; it's a case of negotiating both ways and trying to get them to stay.

"Admittedly, we haven't got it right on the pitch - and that's what we're desperately trying to do."