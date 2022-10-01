Interim manager Keith Curle called upon Umerah from the bench with little under 30 minutes remaining with Hartlepool 2-0 down at the One Call Stadium.

Quickfire goals from George Lapslie and Riley Harbottle inside the opening 15 minutes of the second half gave Curle’s side a mountain to climb.

But, having made the bold decision to leave Umerah out of his starting XI, Curle turned to the 25-year-old who gave the perfect response to being left out.

Umerah gave Pools a lifeline with almost his first touch of the game when capitalising on Harbottle’s loose back-pass to round Christy Pym and find the far corner.

And Umerah would celebrate his fifth goal for Pools a minute from time when latching onto Alex Lacey’s direct ball to slide beyond Pym and earn an unlikely point.

Ben Killip - 8 Couple of strong saves in the first half before a sublime point blank stop to deny Lapslie a second. Needed more help from his defenders when trying to punch away the second but another fine performance nevertheless.

Euan Murray - 5 Played a slightly different role at right-back. Difficult up against a tough customer in McLaughlin. Mansfield enjoyed success down both flanks and his instinct to drift inside was a factor but he hung in there despite having little protection from in front of him. Unlucky with an excellent strike in the first half which hit the post.

Rollin Menayese - 6 Got to grips with Akins quite well for the most part but an untimely tangle with the striker caused him to miss the cross which led to the opener.

Alex Lacey - 7 The best of the Pools defence on the night with a couple important blocks and clearances and dealt with Akins. His ball set Umerah away for the equaliser.