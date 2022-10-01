Hartlepool United player rating gallery as ex-Charlton Athletic striker gives 'the perfect response' in Mansfield Town draw
Hartlepool United rescued an unlikely point against Mansfield Town thanks to substitute Josh Umerah.
Interim manager Keith Curle called upon Umerah from the bench with little under 30 minutes remaining with Hartlepool 2-0 down at the One Call Stadium.
Quickfire goals from George Lapslie and Riley Harbottle inside the opening 15 minutes of the second half gave Curle’s side a mountain to climb.
But, having made the bold decision to leave Umerah out of his starting XI, Curle turned to the 25-year-old who gave the perfect response to being left out.
Umerah gave Pools a lifeline with almost his first touch of the game when capitalising on Harbottle’s loose back-pass to round Christy Pym and find the far corner.
And Umerah would celebrate his fifth goal for Pools a minute from time when latching onto Alex Lacey’s direct ball to slide beyond Pym and earn an unlikely point.
And here is how Pools were rated.