Hartlepool United player ratings as Pools fail to score at home again in defeat to Dagenham and Redbridge

Hartlepool United failed to score at home for the fourth time in five games as Pools fell to a 1-0 defeat against Dagenham and Redbridge. Former Pools frontman Josh Umerah came back to haunt his old side with the winner, his third goal in four games, less than six months after his release. Pools, who slipped to 15th in the National League table, had two penalty appeals waved away and a goal ruled out before left-back David Ferguson was sent off late on, their fourth red card in 10 games. Here's how the players rated on another frustrating afternoon for Darren Sarll and his side.