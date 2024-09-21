Here's how our Pools writer rated Darren Sarll's side after their defeat against in-form Dagenham - do you agree?
1. Adam Smith: 7
Couldn't do anything to prevent Josh Umerah's winner in the seventh minute but made one superb stop to keep his side in it five minutes into the second half, diving low to his right to save a goalbound effort from impressive midfielder Harry Phipps. Made another, much more regulation, save to deny Dion Pereira at his near post. A moment of indecision between him and David Ferguson threatened an embarrassing mishap but he took charge of the situation well. Again, he can kick it miles but distribution needs to improve. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Dan Dodds: 8
Impressive on his first start since the opening day. Defended well and was a constant threat going forward with his determined, driving runs. Sarll felt Pools should have had a penalty after he went down in the box in the first half, although Dodds didn't make too much of the incident. Tired towards the end but looks fit, healthy and back to his best. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Billy Sass-Davies: 6
Rarely exposed against a Dagenham outfit who have been in free-scoring form of late. Has proven a really shrewd acquisition and has excelled while covering for Waterfall. The skipper is back from suspension but Sass-Davies will feel he's done more than enough to retain his place in the side. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Tom Parkes: 6
Was left to try and pick up two Dagenham attackers in the lead up to the winning goal and there wasn't much more he could have done to prevent Umerah's strike. Had an interesting tussle with his former teammate, who made him work hard all afternoon. One steaming challenge down on the near side and a couple of superb defensive headers. Photo: Frank Reid
