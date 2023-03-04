Hartlepool United added another point to their tally with a draw at Tranmere Rovers.
Hartlepool took the lead thanks to a well worked goal from the returning Callum Cooke.
Cooke latched onto the end of Dan Kemp’s clever through ball to finish well.
But it wasn’t enough for John Askey’s side as they were left to rue a controversial penalty awarded by referee James Oldham for a foul on Harvey Saunders.
Josh Hawkes converted from 12-yards as the points were shared.
And here is how Pools were rated:
1. Jakub Stolarczyk - 7
Had the better of Saunders all afternoon. Made a good stop from Hawkes and made amends from a mistake quickly when saving from Burton in the first half. (Photo: Michael Driver | MI News)
Photo: Michael Driver
2. Jamie Sterry - 6
Back from three game suspension and took a little bit of getting up to speed first half. One or two loose passes and was under pressure defensively. Improved after the break. Excellent cross for Grey and defended pretty well. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)
Photo: Chris Donnelly
3. Taylor Foran - 6
Few shaky moments from direct balls forward but was solid second half making plenty of key interceptions. (Photo: Federico Guerra Maranesi | MI News)
Photo: Federico Guerra Maranesi
4. Euan Murray - 7
A surprise return to the side in the heart of defence. Was caught alongside Pruti by Saunders for the penalty but it did seem harsh. Did well before being taken off injured. Kept things pretty simple and did his job. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Photo: Mark Fletcher