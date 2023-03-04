News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Callum Cooke scored on his return to the Hartlepool United side. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)
Callum Cooke scored on his return to the Hartlepool United side. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)
Callum Cooke scored on his return to the Hartlepool United side. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)

Hartlepool United player ratings: 'Excellent return' 'Head in hands' - How Pools fared in Tranmere Rovers draw

Hartlepool United added another point to their tally with a draw at Tranmere Rovers.

By Joe Ramage
2 hours ago
Updated 4th Mar 2023, 7:10pm

Hartlepool took the lead thanks to a well worked goal from the returning Callum Cooke.

Cooke latched onto the end of Dan Kemp’s clever through ball to finish well.

But it wasn’t enough for John Askey’s side as they were left to rue a controversial penalty awarded by referee James Oldham for a foul on Harvey Saunders.

Josh Hawkes converted from 12-yards as the points were shared.

And here is how Pools were rated:

1. Jakub Stolarczyk - 7

Had the better of Saunders all afternoon. Made a good stop from Hawkes and made amends from a mistake quickly when saving from Burton in the first half. (Photo: Michael Driver | MI News)

Photo: Michael Driver

Photo Sales

2. Jamie Sterry - 6

Back from three game suspension and took a little bit of getting up to speed first half. One or two loose passes and was under pressure defensively. Improved after the break. Excellent cross for Grey and defended pretty well. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)

Photo: Chris Donnelly

Photo Sales

3. Taylor Foran - 6

Few shaky moments from direct balls forward but was solid second half making plenty of key interceptions. (Photo: Federico Guerra Maranesi | MI News)

Photo: Federico Guerra Maranesi

Photo Sales

4. Euan Murray - 7

A surprise return to the side in the heart of defence. Was caught alongside Pruti by Saunders for the penalty but it did seem harsh. Did well before being taken off injured. Kept things pretty simple and did his job. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Tranmere RoversHarvey SaundersJosh Hawkes