Hartlepool United were dealt late frustration after Sam Hoskins’ strike meant John Askey’s side had to settle for a third straight draw.
Hoskins equalised for Northampton Town nine minutes from time after Josh Umerah scored his 14th goal of the season on his return to the Pools side.
But despite plenty of encouraging signs, it ended up being a worrying day for Hartlepool with results elsewhere going against them.
And here is how Pools fared in their latest Suit Direct Stadium draw:
1. Jakub Stolarczyk - 8
Made some brilliant saves in the first half to deny Appere and Leonard in particular. Will be frustrated not to keep a clean sheet after being left rooted for the equaliser. But looked assured throughout.
2. Jamie Sterry - 7
Added to Hartlepool's attacking impetus in the first half. Was the first to react to the Northampton corner but it was too late by then. Dealt with Hoskins well in the main.
3. Taylor Foran - 6
Did just about enough to put off Bowie having initially been beaten from halfway before Sherring got the better of him at the back post for the equaliser. Close with glancing header late on at 1-1 but it remained a solid enough display, nevertheless.
4. Euan Murray - 7
Back-to-back starts after doing well at Tranmere and did so again. Won plenty in the air and seemed to have more confidence about him after last week. Was booked for a coming together with Sowerby which meant he was subbed - but he went off to applause.
