Hartlepool United were on the receiving end of a stoppage time goal as Newport County inflicted a damaging defeat at the Suit Direct Stadium.
After a fairly even first half, the Exiles asserted themselves after the break with Graham Coughlan’s side looking the most likely to make the breakthrough.
And much like Hartlepool experienced in their favour against AFC Wimbldeon, here they were on the receiving end as Mickey Demetriou headed in from a stoppage time corner.
And here is how Pools fared in another disappointing evening:
1. Jakub Stolarczyk - 7
One nervy punch aside he did well with a series of good saves late in the game, twice from Lewis. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
2. David Ferguson - 7
Tasked with an unfamiliar role at right-back and gave a solid account of himself despite being restricted at times. Lewis only got the better of him late on. Excellent cross for Kemp in the second half and a crucial block on Kavanagh. (Credit: Mike Morese | MI News)
3. Taylor Foran - 6
Pretty solid all night with no nonsense approach. Stretched a little later in the game as Newport grew in confidence going forward. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
4. Peter Hartley - 6
Got away with one wayward clearance early in the second half but was otherwise okay. Given the captaincy but will be disappointed with his defence conceding from a set piece. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)
