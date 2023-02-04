Hartlepool United left it late to secure a vital three points against Doncaster Rovers.
With the game at the Eco-Power Stadium seemingly heading for a goalless draw, January signing Dan Dodds raced forward to meet a hopeful ball from Josh Umerah before hammering across goal and in off the post.
It sent over 1,000 Hartlepool supporters into raptures as Keith Curle’s side remain out of the bottom two.
And here is how Pools were rated in the late win over Doncaster:
1. Jakub Stolarczyk - 8
Excellent save to deny Lavery early in the second half followed by a decent gather from Miller. Big call to put him in but a clean sheet and a rather comfortable afternoon. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)
Photo: Michael Driver
2. Jamie Sterry - 8
Organising of Dodds and Kemp was very good throughout. Got forward really well. Played a superb diagonal out to Ferguson in the second half. Close with strike in the final 10 minutes before being subbed. A key player for Hartlepool. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)
Photo: Tom West
3. Dan Dodds - 9
Outstanding display. Key block to deny Hurst in the first half before showing good pace to cover up against him after the break. Handled Miller quite well. Fabulous run and finish for the win. Great start to his Pools career. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News )
Photo: Mark Fletcher
4. Peter Hartley - 7
Commanding display all told. One or two loose challenges but a number of key blocks and interceptions throughout the 90 minutes. Organised his defence well. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News )
Photo: Mark Fletcher