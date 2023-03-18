News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United drew 2-2 with Bradford City at Valley Parade. (Photo: Mike Morese | MI News)
Hartlepool United player ratings photo gallery: 'Wonderful solo effort' - strong scores in Bradford City draw

Hartlepool United twice saw the lead slip away from them against Bradford City.

By Joe Ramage
Published 18th Mar 2023, 17:26 GMT
Updated 18th Mar 2023, 17:26 GMT

Callum Cooke fired John Askey’s side into a first half lead before Bradford’s Andy Cook levelled early in the second half.

But Pools regained the lead when Dan Kemp danced his way along the Bantams defence to calmly slot home only for League Two’s leading scorer Cook to volley a magnificent equaliser.

Despite some positive signs it's a result which sees Pools drop into the bottom two after results elsewhere.

And here’s how they fared:

Made some big saves again throughout the contest to deny Cook, Banks and Walker. Could maybe command his area from crosses a little more but was another good performance. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)

1. Jakub Stolarczyk - 7

Made some big saves again throughout the contest to deny Cook, Banks and Walker. Could maybe command his area from crosses a little more but was another good performance.

Was very good in the first half. Did well for the goal and linked with Dodds on his return whilst also having a hand in the second. Got caught out a little too often by Costelloe defensively in the second half who passed up a number of opportunities. Unlucky with late deflected strike. (Photo: Mike Morese | MI News)

2. Jamie Sterry - 7

Was very good in the first half. Did well for the goal and linked with Dodds on his return whilst also having a hand in the second. Got caught out a little too often by Costelloe defensively in the second half who passed up a number of opportunities. Unlucky with late deflected strike.

Encouraging return to the starting XI in what was a tough test for him up against Cook. His pace is a key attribute to help him out even if he does lose possession. Got forward well. Partnership with Sterry continues to grow. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

3. Dan Dodds - 7

Encouraging return to the starting XI in what was a tough test for him up against Cook. His pace is a key attribute to help him out even if he does lose possession. Got forward well. Partnership with Sterry continues to grow.

Another decent display. Again, it was tough up against Cook but he marshalled the youth of Dodds and Pruti alongside him reasonably well all things considered. Decent knockdown for Umerah who might have done better. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

4. Euan Murray - 7

Another decent display. Again, it was tough up against Cook but he marshalled the youth of Dodds and Pruti alongside him reasonably well all things considered. Decent knockdown for Umerah who might have done better.

