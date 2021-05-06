Hartlepool United players back in training after short break following 1-0 defeat at Bromley
Hartlepool United’s squad will return to training this morning after a two day break following Monday’s 1-0 defeat at Bromley.
A hectic 48-hour period between Saturday and Monday saw Pools play two National League matches with a 600-mile round trip added on for good measure.
As a result, Dave Challinor gave most players who featured in the 3-1 win over Chesterfield and defeat at Bromley Tuesday and Wednesday off to recover.
Those who didn’t get many minutes over the bank holiday weekend have continued to do some work with Pools’ coaching staff in the build-up to Saturday’s game against Maidenhead United at Victoria Park.
“We’ll be back at it Thursday looking to produce a performance on Saturday and get back to winning ways,” Challinor said.
“All of a sudden we’ve got three Saturday’s left and weeks will become full training weeks for us and we’ve still got things to work and improve on. We keep grinding away and trying to win our next game.”