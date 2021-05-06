A hectic 48-hour period between Saturday and Monday saw Pools play two National League matches with a 600-mile round trip added on for good measure.

As a result, Dave Challinor gave most players who featured in the 3-1 win over Chesterfield and defeat at Bromley Tuesday and Wednesday off to recover.

Those who didn’t get many minutes over the bank holiday weekend have continued to do some work with Pools’ coaching staff in the build-up to Saturday’s game against Maidenhead United at Victoria Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke Armstrong of Hartlepool United (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“We’ll be back at it Thursday looking to produce a performance on Saturday and get back to winning ways,” Challinor said.

“All of a sudden we’ve got three Saturday’s left and weeks will become full training weeks for us and we’ve still got things to work and improve on. We keep grinding away and trying to win our next game.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.