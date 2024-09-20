Predicted XI as Pools prepare to host in-form Dagenham and Redbridge.

Hartlepool United are set to welcome in-form Dagenham and Redbridge to the Prestige Group Stadium on Saturday. Pools, who are still bidding for their first home win of the new season, were beaten 1-0 by bottom club Ebbsfleet last week in what manager Darren Sarll blasted as their worst performance of the campaign. Dagenham, by contrast, come into the game off the back of a remarkable 7-1 win over Gateshead, who were unbeaten and top of the National League prior to their bruising trip to London. Pools are dealing with a number of injury doubts after Sarll confirmed Jack Hunter, Greg Sloggett, Gary Madine and Adam Campbell had all missed training this week, while teenage defender Louis Stephenson was allowed to leave on loan. The experienced Kieron Freeman is also sidelined and out of contract, although Pools did move to bolster their ranks following the signing of Nathan Asiimwe on loan from Charlton. Here's a look at how Pools could line up.