Here's how our Pools writer expects Darren Sarll's side to line up on Saturday - do you agree?
1. Goalkeeper: Adam Smith
Has yet to concede at home this season but will be expecting a busy afternoon against the National League's second highest scorers. Leicester loanee Brad Young will be eager to displace him but Smith has been solid since stepping in for the injured Joel Dixon. The 31-year-old's starting position allows him to be an effective sweeper keeper although his distribution still needs work. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Right-back: Dan Dodds
Was his side's best player after replacing the stricken Kieron Freeman 15 minutes into Saturday's disappointing defeat to Ebbsfleet and should now be set for his first start since the opening day. Was a real threat going forward in Kent and Sarll will be hoping he can add some attacking impetus at the weekend. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Centre-back: Billy Sass-Davies
Has gone from strength-to-strength in the absence of the suspended Luke Waterfall, who is set to serve the final game of his four match ban. Another good performance will make it very difficult to leave Sass-Davies out when the skipper returns. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Centre-back: Tom Parkes
His mistake led to Ebbsfleet's winning goal last week but the experienced defender has been pretty much faultless other than that so far this season. Looked to be struggling with his shoulder towards the end of the game in Kent but should be fit enough to start and will be tasked with keeping his former teammate Josh Umerah quiet. Photo: Frank Reid
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.