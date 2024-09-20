Predicted XI as Pools prepare to host in-form Dagenham and Redbridge.Predicted XI as Pools prepare to host in-form Dagenham and Redbridge.
Hartlepool United predicted XI ahead of visit of in-form Dagenham and Redbridge

By Robbie Stelling
Published 20th Sep 2024, 05:30 BST
Hartlepool United are set to welcome in-form Dagenham and Redbridge to the Prestige Group Stadium on Saturday. Pools, who are still bidding for their first home win of the new season, were beaten 1-0 by bottom club Ebbsfleet last week in what manager Darren Sarll blasted as their worst performance of the campaign. Dagenham, by contrast, come into the game off the back of a remarkable 7-1 win over Gateshead, who were unbeaten and top of the National League prior to their bruising trip to London. Pools are dealing with a number of injury doubts after Sarll confirmed Jack Hunter, Greg Sloggett, Gary Madine and Adam Campbell had all missed training this week, while teenage defender Louis Stephenson was allowed to leave on loan. The experienced Kieron Freeman is also sidelined and out of contract, although Pools did move to bolster their ranks following the signing of Nathan Asiimwe on loan from Charlton. Here's a look at how Pools could line up.

Here's how our Pools writer expects Darren Sarll's side to line up on Saturday - do you agree?

1. Goalkeeper: Adam Smith

Has yet to concede at home this season but will be expecting a busy afternoon against the National League's second highest scorers. Leicester loanee Brad Young will be eager to displace him but Smith has been solid since stepping in for the injured Joel Dixon. The 31-year-old's starting position allows him to be an effective sweeper keeper although his distribution still needs work.

2. Right-back: Dan Dodds

Was his side's best player after replacing the stricken Kieron Freeman 15 minutes into Saturday's disappointing defeat to Ebbsfleet and should now be set for his first start since the opening day. Was a real threat going forward in Kent and Sarll will be hoping he can add some attacking impetus at the weekend.

3. Centre-back: Billy Sass-Davies

Has gone from strength-to-strength in the absence of the suspended Luke Waterfall, who is set to serve the final game of his four match ban. Another good performance will make it very difficult to leave Sass-Davies out when the skipper returns.

4. Centre-back: Tom Parkes

His mistake led to Ebbsfleet's winning goal last week but the experienced defender has been pretty much faultless other than that so far this season. Looked to be struggling with his shoulder towards the end of the game in Kent but should be fit enough to start and will be tasked with keeping his former teammate Josh Umerah quiet.

